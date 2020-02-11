Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE KY HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN KENTUCKY... GREEN RIVER AT WOODBURY AFFECTING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES IN KENTUCKY...BUTLER...WARREN. .HEAVY RAIN ON WEDNESDAY FALLING OVER ALREADY SATURATED GROUNDS WILL CAUSE THE RIVER TO RISE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ARE AFFECTED BY THESE CRESTS TAKE ANY NECESSARY ACTIONS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=LMK. && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE KY HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE GREEN RIVER AT WOODBURY. * FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 11:00 AM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 24.7 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 26.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 35.5 FEET BY FRIDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 36.0 FEET...MANY PARTS OF WOODBURY FLOOD. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 35.7 FEET ON APR 29 2011. &&