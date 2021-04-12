A Bowling Green man with a previous conviction for firing shots at his son pleaded guilty Monday in another case involving gunfire.
Edward Wayne Bowden, 53, entered an Alford plea in Warren Circuit Court to charges of second-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment.
The plea stemmed from a Feb. 11, 2020, incident in which Bowden was accused of shooting his neighbor Marvin Russell during an argument on Plano Richpond Road.
The argument was over loud music coming from Russell’s vehicle and culminated in Bowden shooting Russell and firing another shot at the vehicle Russell was in as it attempted to leave, according to prior court testimony.
Russell was treated for gunshot wounds to his right cheek and left elbow.
Bowden called 911 from his home to report the shooting and told the Warren County Sheriff’s Office he acted in self-defense, according to testimony from WCSO Deputy Robert Smith at a hearing last year.
Bowden was charged with first-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment, but a plea agreement reduced the charge to second-degree assault.
In an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit wrongdoing but acknowledges enough evidence exists for a jury to return a guilty verdict.
The Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office is recommending a seven-year prison sentence for Bowden and is opposed to probation.
Bowden has a prior conviction stemming from a 2016 incident in which he was accused of firing a gun twice at his son, Keith Williams, during an argument at Bowden’s residence.
Charged at first with two counts of attempted murder, Bowden pleaded guilty last year to a single count of first-degree wanton endangerment, accepting an agreement that recommended he serve five years on probation, with a three-year prison sentence to be served for any violations.
The plea agreement in Bowden’s more recent case would call for him to serve seven years after completing the three-year sentence for the 2016 case and to pay restitution to Russell for his injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.