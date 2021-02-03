A Bowling Green couple arrested in 2019 on suspicion of attempting to buy a baby from the child’s mother pleaded guilty Tuesday.
Catarina Jose Felipe, 39, and Pascual Jose Manuel, 46, pleaded guilty in Warren Circuit Court to a misdemeanor count of attempting to sell/purchase a child for the purpose of adoption.
The pair reached a plea agreement with prosecutors that reduced the charge from an original felony count of selling/purchasing a child for adoption. Each was sentenced to a two-year period of conditional discharge.
Felipe, Manuel and Maria Domingo Perez, 32, of Bowling Green, were arrested after the Bowling Green Police Department investigated a tip in December 2019 from a Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary School employee that a woman might have given away a baby.
The police investigation determined Perez attempted to sell her 1-month old child to Felipe and Manuel on Nov. 29, 2019, for $2,000, court records said.
Perez was initially charged with selling/purchasing a child for adoption but pleaded guilty last year to a misdemeanor count of second-degree wanton endangerment and was also placed on two years conditional discharge.
At a preliminary hearing in 2019, BGPD Detective Rebecca Robbins testified that Perez told police she was struggling to provide for her six children since her husband had been deported a few months earlier.
Police learned from Manuel that he and Felipe paid $2,000 to Perez and the couple stated they were in contact with an attorney to adopt the child, Robbins said at the 2019 hearing.
In that same hearing, Perez’s attorney, Carlos Moran, argued that it was possible the child had been given to the couple to ease Perez’s financial burden and that the $2,000 was meant to help her with expenses rather than pay for the baby.
Manuel maintained Tuesday that he acted out of ignorance of the law.
“We just didn’t know the laws of how everything works here,” Manuel said through an interpreter in video footage of the hearing. “We were just trying to adopt a baby.”
Though the three defendants will avoid jail time, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement placed detainers against each of them early in the case.
Felipe’s attorney, Dwight Burton, said at Tuesday’s hearing that he believed from his research that his client would not be subject to automatic deportation because she pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor.
Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron said he was unable to comment on the current status of the child, who was taken into protective custody during the investigation.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.
