The man who admitted to shooting and killing a Bowling Green resident during a robbery was ordered to spend nearly 22 years in prison.
Jonny Reyes-Martinez, 32, was given a 262-month sentence Monday in U.S. District Court stemming from the March 17, 2017, robbery of La Placita market on Morgantown Road, during which Jose Cruz, 31, was shot as he attempted to intervene.
Reyes-Martinez had earlier pleaded guilty to charges of murder through use of a firearm during a crime of violence, interference with commerce by robbery, conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, conspiracy to possess a firearm during a crime of violence and illegal possession of a firearm.
Given federal sentencing guidelines that take into account a defendant's prior criminal history and the nature of the offenses to which he pleaded guilty, as well as a motion by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky to grant Reyes-Martinez a downward departure in his sentence thanks to his cooperation with authorities, the 262-month sentence was the maximum he faced.
Reyes-Martinez was one of five people charged with crimes stemming from the La Placita robbery and homicide, and federal prosecutors put forth evidence that he participated in a total of 13 robberies with a group of Nashville residents who robbed businesses in four states.
At the trial of one of co-defendants, Jorge Caballero-Melgar, Reyes-Martinez testified that he shot Cruz during a struggle to leave the store after the robbery, and that Caballero-Melgar had provided the weapon and selected La Placita as the place to rob.
The robbery at La Placita was the only one where a death occurred.
Three of Cruz's surviving relatives gave emotional statements in court Monday in which they discussed the impact of Cruz's death on the family.
"I don't hold hatred for him being the one who took away my uncle, but the fact is he consciously chose to participate in these robberies, he consciously took a weapon knowing there would be women and children in the store with him," said Emily Nunez, Cruz's niece.
Through tears, Nunez said the Cruz was a father figure to her and that she often goes back in her mind to the day he died.
Cruz's sister, Janeth Cruz, said that she remembered having breakfast with her brother on the last day of his life and sharing a hug at the end, which she said was unusual because the two weren't usually so outwardly affectionate.
The pair had made plans to get together with family later in the week, but an unforeseen tragedy scuttled those plans.
During Caballero-Melgar's trial, jurors were shown surveillance video footage of the robbery and shooting.
Janeth Cruz said the video footage continues to haunt her.
"Three children saw their father die," Cruz said. "I keep thinking about that video and (Reyes-Martinez) stepping over my brother on the ground like his life meant nothing to him."
At the end of her remarks, Cruz addressed Reyes-Martinez in Spanish, saying "You're a coward and I hope you rot in jail."
Reyes-Martinez apologized for his actions, addressing the court tearfully through an interpreter.
"I'm very sorry to all the people I've hurt. ... I wish I had never come to this country," Reyes-Martinez said. "I know that I can't fix the pain that I've caused. ... I hope someday (Cruz's family) can forgive me."
At the trial, Reyes-Martinez testified that he took part in the robberies in part to repay Caballero-Melgar for helping him come to the U.S. from his native Honduras.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Marisa Ford said in court that Reyes-Martinez was the key witness to securing a conviction against Caballero-Melgar on all counts.
Reyes-Martinez's attorney, James Earhart, said that the robbery and homicide were a "sad situation" over "trivial amounts of money," and that Reyes-Martinez testified truthfully despite the potential risk to the safety of his family in Honduras.
"All he can do is regret his decisions and make amends for what he's done wrong," Earhart said.
U.S. District Court Chief Judge Greg Stivers noted that even after Cruz's death, Reyes-Martinez continued to participate in the conspiracy, robbing a business in North Carolina a week after the shooting.
Stivers also remarked that the robberies carried out by Reyes-Martinez were often violent affairs in which victims were struck or had guns pointed at their head.
Given the actions at the other robberies, a death seemed inevitable, Stivers said.
"These victims indicated that for the rest of their lives, they are still fearful," Stivers said. "When part of your life is affected in that way, it doesn't go away as soon as the gun is pulled from your head."