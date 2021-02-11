A man who was wounded by a shotgun and was found in a car earlier this week has died.
The Bowling Green Police Department said Thursday that Diego F. Pedro, 29, of Bowling Green, died. Pedro was found wounded Tuesday night in a vehicle at West 15th Avenue and Butler Way.
A person walking in the area saw the vehicle and contacted BGPD about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers had to break windows on the vehicle to free Pedro, who was taken to an area hospital before being transported by ambulance to a hospital in Nashville.
City police believe Pedro was involved in a crash with another vehicle at the intersection.
Officers are seeking information about the other vehicle believed to have been involved. At this point, the BGPD believes the vehicle is a dark blue 2007-2014 Chevrolet Tahoe with front end damage.
Anyone with information about this incident may contact BGPD at 270-393-4000.
