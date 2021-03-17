A Warren County man who was shot multiple times during an incident outside his home that resulted in his father's death faces criminal charges.
Bradley Heard, 37, of Rockfield, was served with an arrest warrant Tuesday charging him with first-degree assault.
He appeared Wednesday morning from Warren County Regional Jail for arraignment before Warren District Judge John Brown, where he entered a not guilty plea, according to court records.
Heard is accused of stabbing Daniel Moore, 35, of Greensburg, with a knife on Feb. 14 when Moore came to Heard's property on Galloways Mill Road.
Kentucky State Police Detective Courtney Milam said in an arrest warrant that a witness told police that Moore had come to Heard's residence and yelled for him to come outside and return a gun.
Heard came out and stabbed Moore in the left arm, and Moore then reportedly shot Heard three times, the warrant said.
During the incident, Heard's father, Russell Heard, 74, received a gunshot wound to the chest, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Moore was located by the Warren County Sheriff's Office later on Feb. 14 in a Ford Ranger with his sister on Russellville Road near Interstate 165 and was taken to The Medical Center for treatment of a knife wound.
Moore was later arrested on a charge of first-degree manslaughter in connection with Russell Heard's death, and the case has been forwarded to a grand jury.
At a preliminary hearing held for Moore last month in Warren District Court, Milam testified that a witness told police that he saw Moore pull out a gun and hold it in front of his waist while walking toward Russell Heard's house.
Russell Heard reportedly attempted to get his son out of the house to resolve the issue, but at some point a verbal argument ensued between Moore and Russell Heard. Bradley Heard then emerged from the residence.
Moore told KSP in a later interview that Bradley Heard was armed with two knives.
“Bradley came out of the residence charging at (Moore) with a knife in each hand,” Milam said at last month's preliminary hearing. “(Moore) said he fired a warning shot toward the ground to deter him, but Bradley kept advancing with those knives so he shot Bradley three times.”
Bradley Heard was hospitalized in critical condition for several days.
Moore claimed in a police interview that Russell Heard was alive when he left the property, but witnesses reported that Moore had intentionally shot him, Milam testified.
Bradley Heard remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $100,000 cash bond. Moore is jailed under a $50,000 cash bond.
