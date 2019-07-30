Whether you're a Fortnite gamer, a Netflix binge-watcher or a business owner with an online presence, you have probably experienced the problem of little or no high-speed internet access in rural parts of Warren County.
With the solution to that problem moving at dial-up speed in a broadband world, U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Bowling Green, organized a meeting Monday that could eventually pump up the bandwidth in underserved parts of the county.
The meeting at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce brought together about two dozen representatives from internet service providers, public utilities, real estate developers and state and local government, all in the name of trying to solve an internet access conundrum that has perplexed county leaders for years.
"We should have a broadband system that's accessible and affordable for every resident," Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said. "All the counties around us are pretty much universally served, but about 35 to 40 percent of Warren County still doesn't have high-speed internet."
Buchanon and Warren County Sixth District Magistrate Ron Cummings both applauded Guthrie for bringing together providers such as Spectrum and AT&T and others with a stake in the broadband game.
"We have everybody in the same room," Cummings said. "That's a good first step."
After hearing from the ISPs and others during the two-hour meeting, Guthrie said he came away with a better understanding of the issues, including how federal dollars might help.
"I'm not walking out of here with a lot of answers," Guthrie said. "But at least now I know what questions to ask."
Guthrie said federal funding for broadband expansion is available through the Federal Communications Commission and other agencies, but getting access to those dollars isn't simple.
The congressman said a bill that would create a federal Office of Internet Connectivity and Growth to consolidate funding for broadband expansion has passed the House of Representatives and will soon come before the Senate.
Such legislation is needed, Guthrie said, to help rural communities offset the high cost of providing internet service. Those costs of running fiber optic cable were illustrated in a study conducted last year for Bowling Green Municipal Utilities and Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corp. The study showed that the utilities would have to charge about $90 a month while local residents were only willing to pay $65 or less.
Those costs have been offset in many rural counties through federal grants, but Warren County hasn't been able to tap into much federal funding because of the way the federal government defines what areas are eligible for the money.
Wes Kerr of the Bowling Green-based nonprofit Connected Nation explained that the FCC's mapping system doesn't provide a true picture of where high-speed internet service is available.
"It's based on census blocks," Kerr said, "so you can have one home served in a census block and it shows the entire block as being served. The future of funding depends on that mapping."
That mapping and the prospect of federal funding can be doubly important in Kentucky because of the state's shaky financial standing, according to one state legislator who attended the meeting.
State Sen. Mike Wilson, R-Bowling Green, said the precarious condition of Kentucky's retirement systems for state employees affects the General Assembly's ability to help with projects like broadband expansion.
"I hear from people in rural areas who don't have internet access," Wilson said. "It's on our radar, but we're limited in terms of what we can do financially as a state."
The state has helped somewhat through the Kentucky Wired initiative that was largely responsible for bringing new ISPs North Central Telephone Cooperative and South Central Rural Telecommunication Cooperative to parts of Warren County. Both came into the county from neighboring counties as a result of contracts to run fiber optic cable under a contract with Kentucky Wired.
Any new providers are welcome, say those in the real estate profession.
"Daily we hear people say they can't buy a house because there's no broadband," said Charlene Rabold, who represented the Realtors Association of Southern Kentucky at the meeting. "It's a real problem."
Looking to solve that problem, Buchanon said he welcomes existing ISPs or newcomers if they can help spread high-speed internet service to rural parts of the county.
"If anyone has a shortfall (in funding broadband infrastructure) that Warren County Fiscal Court, the state or the federal government can help with, we want to help," Buchanon said. "We can come up with a public-private partnership. We're interested in solving the problem."
