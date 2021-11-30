U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Bowling Green, after meeting with local bankers, said he plans to help his party stop what congressional Democrats see as a coveted Christmas gift: passage of President Joe Biden’s $1.7 trillion Build Back Better bill.
The bill – loaded with billions of dollars for climate initiatives, affordable housing, universal preschool, Medicare expansion and other areas – passed the House along party lines and is being considered by the Senate.
While Biden and his party’s congressional leadership hail the bill for addressing climate change and other progressive policies, Guthrie said it is filled with spending that would create hardships for the banking industry and those it serves.
“It’s what I call the reckless spending bill,” Guthrie said after meeting last week with bankers at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce. “It has funding to hire an additional 87,000 IRS agents.”
Guthrie is referring to the $80 billion appropriated to the IRS in the Build Back Better bill, spending that he said can help fulfill a Biden administration IRS bank monitoring proposal that many in the financial industry see as potentially harmful.
That proposal would allow the IRS to monitor financial transactions in any personal or business accounts with $10,000 or more in net inflows and outflows.
Promoted as a way of improving tax compliance and thus beefing up the tax revenue needed to pay for the bill, the IRS proposal could have some egregious unintended consequences, Guthrie said.
“What they’re going after is people in the lower end of the income stream,” Guthrie said. “Hairdressers, people who mow yards and others will have to produce every receipt and they’re going to be audited.
“The fear that bankers have is that this will drive people at the lower end of the income scale out of the banking system.”
That’s a legitimate fear, said a top staff member at the Kentucky Bankers Association.
“This is the kind of thing that will push people away from banks,” said Debra Stamper, the KBA’s executive vice president. “It will be a significant burden. I can’t figure out how they think this is going to help them catch the bad guys.”
Guthrie holds out hope that Build Back Better will be defeated in a Senate that is evenly split between Democrats and Republicans or altered to the point that it doesn’t have as much of an impact on banks.
Saying Democrats Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Krysten Sinema of Arizona hold the key to the bill’s fate in the Senate, Guthrie said: “The final version will come out of the Senate, and I think it definitely will be altered.”
Portraying Build Back Better as radical legislation, Guthrie said Democrats are anxious to get it passed because “they think they’re going to lose their majority” in the 2022 elections.
“If you look at history, the party out of power has traditionally picked up seats in the midterms,” Guthrie said. “The Republicans need to point out the differences and let people know that we’re not going to unleash 87,000 IRS agents.
“What we have to do is point out where we’re different and where this bill goes too far.”
