Guthrie discusses abortion, polarization By WES SWIETEK wswietek@bgdailynews.com Wes Swietek Author twitter Author email Aug 3, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Bowling Green, speaks at Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Grace Ramey Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Amid discussion of a possible national abortion ban, Congressman Brett Guthrie said he instead supports letting states make decisions on abortion laws.The Republican from Bowling Green discussed several issues in a meeting Wednesday at the Daily News.Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision in June, the abortion debate has intensified. In Kansas on Tuesday, a ballot measure that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to toughen abortion laws was soundly defeated.Some have called for a federal abortion ban to supersede states that allow abortions, with two Republican congressmen introducing legislation that would effectively ban abortions nationally.While Guthrie said he’s pro-life, abortion law “decisions (should be) left to the states.”Abortion is only one of the issues dividing Americans politically, with Guthrie acknowledging “we are in a polarized time.”But he said he sees an opportunity to “come together if (Republicans) can get the majority in the House.”Democrats currently hold a 220-211 margin in the House. Guthrie put the blame for the polarization largely on President Joe Biden for promoting what he sees as a radical agenda: “If President Biden had governed like he had campaigned ... “Specifically, Guthrie pointed at things like the president’s energy policy and the proposed Build Back Better program.Guthrie said high gas prices were not the result of opportunistic pricing from oil companies, which are reporting record profits.“When you produce less oil, the price of oil skyrockets,” Guthrie said.“I’m all for alternative energy,” but he said energy policy “has to take into account a growing economy.”He said expecting to transition from fossil fuels to alternative energy sources in a short time was not realistic.Finally, Guthrie said he was not inclined to debate those issues with his Democratic challenger Hank Linderman – Guthrie said he is out in the state enough to make his positions known.Guthrie beat Linderman in 2018 and 2020. – Follow Managing Editor Wes Swietek on Twitter @WesSwietek or visit bgdailynews.com. Tags Brett Guthrie Abortion Politics Joe Biden Republican Ban Energy Policy Hank Linderman Wes Swietek Wes Swietek is Managing Editor of the Bowling Green Daily News. 