Second District U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., visited the Daily News on Tuesday to share some of the work he’s doing in Washington D.C., touching on medical pricing transparency, major electric vehicle projects and the health of Sen. Mitch McConnell.
Sen. McConnell’s Health
McConnell made headlines in late July after the Senate minority leader froze up for about 30 seconds during a press briefing in the U.S. Capitol. No official explanation was given for the pause.
Guthrie said he saw McConnell at a dinner later that day.
“He gave the speech that evening,” Guthrie said. “There was nothing different in the speech he gave that evening, and I’ve seen him give hundreds of speeches. He was just as sharp as he was before.”
He said he was completely confident that McConnell had recovered from “whatever happened in that time frame.”
Price Transparency
Guthrie serves as chair of the Energy and Commerce Committee’s Health Subcommittee. He said the subcommittee is working to improve health care transparency for the average consumer.
“What we want to do, and it’s probably a slower process but it’s important, is actually let people understand what the prices are in health care," the congressman said. “Most people don’t know what their health care costs them until weeks after they have the procedure, or they don’t know what pharmaceuticals are going to cost them until they show up at the pharmacy.”
Guthrie said the committee is also working to limit insurance provider’s ability to charge the full amount of a patient’s co-pay if the cost of a prescription item does not meet it.
“Let’s say you have a $50 co-pay, and you show up and your prescription is $30,” he said. “They have to charge you $50, and that goes into your deductible co-pay, so you can end up paying more in your co-pay than the script costs because of the way your insurance is set up.”
Guthrie said he’s working to “expose that” and let people make their own decisions – “Do I want to pay $30, or charge it to my insurance and pay $50?”
He’s also focused on addiction recovery efforts.
“What we’ve seen is we really need more wraparound services,” Guthrie said. “We’re trying to expand some of the grant opportunities so that people can do employee training, sober living – so when someone leaves a recovery center, they don’t go back to their same place, their same friends.”
He said it’s a good job environment for those in recovery right now because employers are more willing to take chances on people.
“They need employees, so people are wanted,” Guthrie said.
Battery plants
Guthrie touched on two major construction projects underway in his district.
Bowling Green’s AESC facility, currently under construction in the Kentucky Transpark and expected to create 2,000 jobs, is not the only electric vehicle battery plant being built in the commonwealth.
Ford’s BlueOval SK Battery Park, located up I-65 in Glendale, will feature twin plants producing lithium ion batteries to power a growing electric vehicle market.
“We’ve got to see what the results of that are going to be,” Guthrie said. “I’ve been concerned that a lot of the battery plants are being built with government subsidies.”
He said he’s concerned that the necessary infrastructure – like charging stations – has not kept pace with the amount of EV’s expected to hit the road in the coming years.
“I’m glad the battery plants are being built in Bowling Green and Glendale, but I’m just concerned that the rest of it is not well thought through,” he said.
According to Cox Automotive, almost 300,000 new electric vehicles were sold in the U.S. in the second quarter of 2023, a record number. But dealerships are starting to see backlogs of the cars in their lots.
According to the same report from Cox, the days’ supply of electric vehicles was over 100, well above industry-wide inventory levels closer to 53 days.
“People aren’t buying electric cars currently like they thought they were going to,” Guthrie said. “Having said that … there’s going to be enough demand for batteries to supply the capacity of these two plants as they’re building them now, so that’s not a problem.”
Trump Indictments
Former President Donald Trump is now facing four criminal cases in four separate districts, a total of 91 charges. The latest indictment, issued Monday by Fulton County (Georgia) District Attorney Fani Willis, alleges Trump and a web of cohorts coordinated to pressure Georgia officials to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Despite the legal troubles, Trump is still gunning for a nonconsecutive term in the White House.
Guthrie, who himself is running for re-election next year, hasn’t endorsed anyone in the Republican presidential field. Trump endorsed Guthrie during the congressman’s re-election campaign in 2022.
“I’ll support the Republican nominee,” Guthrie said.
He said that a common frustration he hears from conservative voters stems from what he called a “two-tiered” justice system.
“One of (Trump’s) indictments was for classified records,” Guthrie said. “We know that Hillary Clinton had classified records on a private server in her house, and when they were subpoenaed, she bleached the computer and had it destroyed. So she had classified documents and obstructed justice, and nothing came from that.”
Guthrie said he’s not arguing that political figures who traffic in illegal activity shouldn’t be indicted.
“My argument is that people should be treated fairly,” he said. “You shouldn’t be indicted if you’re a Republican and let go if you’re a Democrat, and I think that’s what’s happening in Washington."