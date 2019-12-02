U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Bowling Green, announced Monday he will seek reelection to the seat he has held since 2008.
Guthrie, representing the state's 2nd District, is a deputy whip for the House Republican Conference.
“I plan to run a positive campaign with Kentucky and her people at the center of it. My job is to fight for the values of my constituents, and I’m proud to stand alongside President Donald Trump and the Republican members of Congress who do that every day," Guthrie said in a news release.
Guthrie serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee and the House Committee on Education and Labor.
His Democratic opponent in 2018, Hank Linderman, has also filed to run for the seat. Linderman, a Grayson County Democrat, lost to Guthrie by a 171,700-to-79,964 margin in 2018.
On the state level, with Rep. Wilson Stone, D-Scottsville, announcing last month that he will not seek reelection in 2020, his Republican opponent in 2018 has filed to run for the seat again.
Brian "Tiger" Gann last week filed to run for the House District 22 seat.
Stone won reelection in 2018 with 7,952 votes to Gann's 7,178.
Gann, of Franklin, is a retired Kentucky State Police trooper.
Stone said last month he will not run again for the seat he first won in 2008, saying he felt it was time to prioritize his family and health.
No other candidates had filed to run for the seat, which covers Allen, Simpson and part of Warren county, as of Monday, according to the Secretary of State's office.
The filing deadline is Jan. 28.
