When longtime Community Action of Southern Kentucky advocate Don Butler looks at the nonprofit’s services for seniors, he sees resources that can keep people in their homes longer and out of long-term care facilities.
Butler, a former executive director for Community Action, attended a roundtable on senior issues with U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Bowling Green, on Monday, hoping to make a pitch for federal support for the nonprofit’s meal programs and volunteer opportunities.
He joined stakeholders from AARP, Alzheimer’s Association and Kentucky’s aging agencies for the forum at the Barren River Area Development District’s headquarters.
“If we can invest a little bit of money to provide an elderly person with a meal in their home or a meal in the (senior) center, that keeps them active, keeps them engaged and healthier in their own home,” Butler said.
“The reality is nursing homes cost about $64,000 a year. … My point is just try to invest a little more money on the front end to keep people from having to make that choice,” he said.
For more than two hours, stakeholders discussed the details of issues impacting seniors, including scarce transportation options, social isolation, reimbursing caregivers and health care facilities turning away patients most in need of care.
Lowering the cost of prescription drugs seemed to be at the top of Guthrie’s agenda.
“Insulin is something that’s been around for a long time. It’s not innovative. It’s not a blockbuster, but prices seem to keep going up because of somewhere in the supply chain,” he said, adding that lawmakers are holding hearings to find out why.
“The federal government pays a lot of money for insulin. That’s why it’s important that we’re involved in this, and the market’s really not working,” Guthrie said. “So once we figure out that problem, we can hopefully have lessons learned in moving through other types of prescription drugs.”
Guthrie rejected other solutions, however, such as setting price ceilings. He worried that approach could lead manufacturers to stop producing certain drugs, thus creating shortages.
“We need to be measured, but we certainly need to address it,” Guthrie said.
Monday’s forum unfolded as lawmakers in Washington agreed on a federal budget deal that would avert a government shutdown and a default on the nation’s debt.
The deal followed a high-profile feud between President Donald Trump and four Democratic lawmakers after he tweeted last week that they should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done.” The four congresswomen are all American citizens, and only one was born outside the U.S.
Asked for his response to the remarks, Guthrie said he does not think they are racist.
“No. I don’t think that they’re racist. I think that we all need to calm down on both sides of the aisle,” Guthrie said. “You know, they’ve called him fascist. We just don’t need to get into that. As we’re sitting here today there are big issues that people are struggling with to try to help families and move forward, and I’m in Washington trying to work and move forward. My advice to everybody is let’s treat each other with respect, and let’s sit down and let’s get the big things done. The country needs big things done.”
