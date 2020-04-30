With quarantine restrictions slowly easing and a plan to reopen nonessential businesses and services in Kentucky taking shape, U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie said there is still plenty to do in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Guthrie, a Bowling Green Republican, held a conference call Thursday via Zoom and spoke on a variety of topics, including the need for more virus testing in Kentucky and throughout the country.
Guthrie said he is frustrated with the status of testing is right now, mentioning the Abbott program for COVID-19 rapid testing. Abbott currently produces 50,000 tests a day and estimates it can increase to 65,000 a day by June.
“We are trying to figure out why in two months we can only do 15,000 more tests a day,” Guthrie said. “We are not sure where that is coming from. We do know there is capacity at some of our labs. LabCorp and others that seem to have capacity are not being used. I know the White House has put out a blueprint for testing for state and local (governments). We need to try to get all hands on deck, figure out where the problem is and try to make it move forward.”
Guthrie said rapid testing is a key to reviving the struggling economy. Unemployment has topped more than 30 million over the past six weeks.
He noted that National Institutes of Health leader Dr. Francis Collins this week announced a $1.5 billion initiative known as Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx), which is designed to speed up breakthroughs in coronavirus testing.
“To really get open the way we want to get open, that needs to be in place,” Guthrie said. “We are not going to be there in May probably, but hopefully some time in the summertime.”
Guthrie said he would like to have more point-of-care testing available as Kentucky moves to restart its economy.
While testing is on the forefront, Guthrie said he is also keeping an eye on therapeutics and vaccines. He noted that early testing on the drug remdesivir has been promising.
“The scientists I typically talk to will be very hedging, ‘Well, we don’t know,’ and you hear them on TV,” Guthrie said. “They seem very, very positive about the first tests in remdesivir to the point where the people even in the control group are probably (going to) get it.
“Having said that, remdesivir is not like tamiflu. It’s not going to be you pick it up from your local pharmacist and take it if you get COVID. It’s an intravenous drug, so it is for the most critical, but it will lower stays in ICU and the death rate which is so important. ...
“We are not going to have zero cases and zero people getting sick from it,” he said. “If we waited until we got to zero then we would never open the economy again. There is a balance.”
Guthrie said once Kentucky opens up the key will be to avoid spikes in cases again.
“We are going to get more cases,” Guthrie said. “As long as this system has the capacity to care for them, I think we are going to have to move forward, but testing is critical to that.”
And when there is a vaccine, Guthrie said nursing home workers should be among the first to receive it. Through Wednesday, more than half of the deaths from coronavirus deaths statewide were linked to nursing homes.
“They have to have workers and, as workers come and go to nursing homes, we need to get better testing,” Guthrie said. “That is the most vulnerable population in the most vulnerable setting.
“Once the vaccines are available, people in those environments need to be the very first ones to receive those.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.