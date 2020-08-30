U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Bowling Green, is optimistic a COVID-19 vaccine will start becoming available before the end of the year.
Guthrie has a unique vantage point on the virus as he is a top Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee, which has been preparing plans to deal with a potential second surge of the coronavius through its Second Wave Preparedness Project.
Guthrie told the Daily News on Friday that three coronavirus vaccines are in the final phases of testing and have shown promise in early results. The most optimistic forecast is the vaccines would be ready around October, although it could take some time for production.
The government has pre-ordered vaccines in hopes to get them out to the most vulnerable populations and medical professionals, perhaps before the end of the year. The vaccines may require booster shoots, prolonging the time someone may be considered to be fully immune from the disease to early next year.
Whenever the vaccines come, Guthrie said the key will be to ensure Americans that they are safe to take.
"The science has to be there. People need to know it's safe and transparent," he said.
Despite political pressures to get a vaccine out before the November elections, Guthrie said the FDA will only approve a vaccine "when it's safe and effective. I strongly believe that."
As for those who already are vowing they won't take a vaccine, Guthrie said the government needs to encourage people and relay the message that "if we want life back to normal, you have to get vaccinated."
In his work on the Second Wave Preparedness Project, Guthrie said he and his colleagues have been reviewing the government response to the pandemic that has killed more than 180,000 Americans so far.
Guthrie said while some point to the Trump administration's response as "inept" and a series of "mistakes," Gutrhrie said he considers it more a case of "lessons learned."
He said the scope and spread of the coronavirus stymied nearly everyone.
"It was really assumed that states and health care facilities would prepare for pandemics and the national stockpile would be to reinforce hotspots. The problem was this pandemic, even though there were hotspots, was nationwide," Guthrie said. "The whole country was a hotspot for" the need for personal protective equipment.
As for the contention that the summer heat would stop the virus, Guthrie said that was a common belief based on how other related viruses behaved.
Finally, COVID-19's spread from non-symptomatic people made it impossible to isolate those who might spread the virus.
Normally with a virus, "If you have it and can spread it, you'd know it. That's not the case here," Guthrie said.
Last week, the Second Wave Preparedness Project issued a report with recommendations for addressing a possible second wave of COVID-19, including encouraging Americans to get flu shots and producing more health care supplies domestically.
“During this pandemic all Americans, especially our frontline health care workers, have experienced the consequences of depending too much on foreign nations to meet our health care supply chain needs. It’s clearer than ever we must make the necessary policy changes and investments to incentivize domestic manufacturing of critical pharmaceuticals and other products," according to a statement summarizing the preparedness project's conclusions from Guthrie and committee leader Republican Rep. Greg Walden of Oregon.
"To prepare for a potential ‘second wave’ of COVID-19 infections, we need to improve coordination and management of our Strategic National Stockpile while also supporting states to strengthen their own stockpiles. As we approach flu season, we should encourage all Americans to protect themselves from the flu by getting vaccinated, and we should make testing more efficient by having tests readily available that can determine if a patient has COVID-19 or the flu. Now is the time to figure out how to put us in the best position to fight the Invisible Enemy in the fall and winter months."
As for another coronavirus relief bill, Guthrie said he was not optimistic one will be passed soon given the current political climate. The House passed a $3 trillion bill which Guthrie said was essentially a "wish list" of funding from Democrats. The Republican-controlled Senate countered with a $1 trillion plan.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Trump would ultimately have to work out a compromise and "I don't know how they will be able to get together," Guthrie said.
