Guthrie recognizes BGHS student’s appointment to West Point

Bowling Green High School senior Saint Carmichael V worked tirelessly over the last few years to be accepted into the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
On Friday, his appointment to the service academy was celebrated by a visit from U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Bowling Green.
Guthrie, along with Saint Carmichael V’s parents Saint Carmichael IV and Alicia Carmichael, visited the future cadet during his AP statistics class and presented him with a certificate of special congressional recognition.
“It was incredible,” Saint Carmichael V said of the occasion. “It was definitely a lot bigger than I expected, but it was exciting to meet Congressman Guthrie and to speak with him and shake his hand. For some of my buddies in class to see (that) — it’s almost surreal. But it’s pretty exciting.”
The senior said his application to the academy included his unweighted 4.0 GPA, an ACT score of 35, a childhood filled with playing competitive soccer and leadership of being the co-editor of his school's newspaper.
His application also included a nomination through Guthrie’s congressional office. Nominations from either a congressional representative or a senator are required to be admitted to the academy.
“It was a dream come true for me,” Saint Carmichael V said. “I’ve spent so many hours working on applications. For my whole life, I’ve been trying to keep up my grades and play sports. To finally have that moment of acceptance was incredible.”
His family has a tradition of military service that's helped him prepare him for what lies ahead.
His father did two tours of service in Iraq with the National Guard, one of his grandfathers fought in the Vietnam War and another grandfather was in the Navy.
“I’m very proud of him because this is something he has wanted to pursue for a number of years,” his father said. “He has worked very hard and very diligently to make this process happen. It took a lot of perseverance on his part."
Guthrie said being a part of Friday’s recognition was particularly “rewarding” for him after he graduated from the U.S. Military Academy in 1987.
“One of the great things I get to do as a member of Congress is give a nomination to attend the military academy which leads to an appointment which Saint has been able to receive,” he said. “It’s always special to me when it’s West Point. Any school that you are alumni of — it’s always special when you are connected back to it.”
Guthrie said the academy is an “extremely” tough place to go to school, but the experience is absolutely worth it.
