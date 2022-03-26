Since he was in the ninth grade, Ethan Luis dreamed of attending the U.S. Naval Academy.
On Friday, that dream was recognized by U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Bowling Green, who presented the South Warren High School senior with a certificate of special congressional recognition for his appointment to the service academy.
The presentation was made at SWHS, where Luis’ classmates and parents watched Guthrie congratulate the soon-to-be midshipman.
“I’m still shocked at the fact that I made it,” he said with a laugh. “At first, I wanted to join West Point. After doing a little more research of other academies, I decided that I wanted to join the Naval Academy. I wanted the opportunity to serve and at the same time continue my education. I thought the Naval Academy was the perfect opportunity to do that.”
Guthrie said he has known Luis and his parents, Aimee and Rodrigo Luis, for 20 years.
Despite his friendship with the family, he stressed the acceptance process to the academy is not political in nature.
“We have a board that meets and they submit the names to me of the people they recommend,” Guthrie said. “The people who recommended Ethan had no idea how close we were and how close I’ve been with his family. It’s great to see him get the recommendation because of his leadership ability. He did very well on his ACT scores as well. We submitted his nomination to the Naval Academy and those selections are truly blind. We don’t have any say-so to the academy. It’s well-earned and well-deserved.”
Guthrie said nominating students to service academies is one of his favorite things to do as a member of Congress after he attended West Point during his younger years.
He also commended men and women who apply to service academies during times of war.
“Certainly the world is very uneasy with what’s going on in Europe, and we are deploying people to Europe,” Guthrie said. “And so there is a lot of respect for men and women whether they choose service academies or the ROTC or they enlist.”
Ethan Luis thanked his parents for their love and support. He also offered advice to any other students considering joining a service academy.
“It’s important to put in the work in every aspect of the application,” Ethan Luis said. “You have to be athletic, you have to get good grades, be a good person and have strong morals – that’s very important.”
Aimee Luis said his appointment was a “huge honor” after countless hours of research and studying.
“He set a high standard for himself,” she said. “We (her and Rodrigo Luis) are really proud of the person that he is and what he has done for himself academically. The fact he wants to serve our country is very admirable. I don’t know if this is a reflection of what we have tried to do, but he is so much better than we are. We talk about it all the time. We can’t wait to see what he does.”