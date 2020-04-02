U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Bowling Green, said Thursday that the system used to distribute medical supplies during the coronavirus pandemic "is a problem that needs to be fixed."
Guthrie discussed the issue, as well as the provisions in the $2 trillion federal coronavirus relief bill passed last week, during a conference call with reporters Thursday.
Gov. Andy Beshear and other governors have decried having to bid against each other – and against the federal government – for medical supplies needed to deal with the pandemic.
Guthrie said he has already had conversations about the issue in his role on the House's Energy and Commerce Committee’s Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee.
He said Congress needs to look at "why it's not being distributed the way it is supposed to be."
The goal would be to produce an "after-action report" to make sure the issue doesn't repeat itself in the future, Guthrie said.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced Thursday the formation of a bipartisan House committee to oversee the Trump administration’s distribution of the coronavirus relief funds.
Guthrie said he agrees that Congress needs to practice such oversight, but he would prefer the oversight be done through existing committees.
Guthrie said the coronavirus relief act passed last week has three key provisions that aim to help individuals and small businesses.
The first is the upcoming distribution of $1,200 for every person making less than $75,000 a year, with an additional $500 per child.
He said his office has been fielding many questions about how and when the money will be distributed. Guthrie said the latest information is that checks will be distributed through the IRS in the next three weeks. In response to concerns from people who, for whatever reasons, have not filed income tax returns, he said a mechanism is being developed to also make sure they get the payments.
The second provision Guthrie highlighted is the extension and increase in unemployment benefits, which will now cover for the first time independent contractors and business owners.
One of the largest provisions of the bill is the Payroll Protection Program. It is designed for businesses with 500 or fewer employees and will allow them to borrow funds from local financial institutions to pay employees and other bills – such as utilities – for eight weeks. If the business keeps its employees for the eight weeks, the loan is forgiven.
"The idea behind (the measures) is that everybody still gets their income," Guthrie said, so they can continue to pay rent and make other purchases "to keep the economy from collapsing."
Last week, 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment, according to the Department of Labor – the highest number in U.S. history.
When asked about grading state, local and federal government response to the crisis, he said overall it "has been strong."
He agreed, however, that on issues like the continuing shortage of coronavirus tests, "it took to long to get testing out ... that's a fair criticism."
"There is always room for improvement," he added.
