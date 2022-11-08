U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Bowling Green, speaks at a rally with U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Bowling Green, and other local Republican candidates and voters at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport on the final stop of his campaign trail on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Bowling Green, speaks at a rally with U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Bowling Green, and other local Republican candidates and voters at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport on the final stop of his campaign trail on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, the incumbent Republican for the Second Congressional District, retained his seat Tuesday by beating Democratic challenger Hank Linderman.
Guthrie said Tuesday night at an election event at Bowling Green Country Club that a possible gain in GOP seats in both the House and Senate is an expression of voters' frustrations with the economy and the overall leadership in Washington. Guthrie said Americans are "fed up" with President Joe Biden.
Guthrie said a gain in House seats by the GOP should elevate him to a committee leadership position.
"And there will be people, I know because I've talked to them, who will vote for us tonight because they're frustrated and they're hurting, that haven't voted for us before," he said. "And we absolutely have to show we can govern and get things done for them, and that's what we're going to focus on for the next few years."
He indicated that he will continue to focus on reducing crime, a stronger economy and an effort to get gas prices down. He pointed to diesel prices, and a shortage of the fuel, that is affecting prices on goods and services as inflation continues to be a problem.
"Everything arrives by truck," he said, transportation costs that drive up prices. "We're facing a railroad strike, an airline strike and we're running out of diesel fuel," adding that many are concerned about their retirement.
"It's not just a game, it affects people's lives, and we have bad policy," he said. "We're going to do things to make their lives better."
Guthrie was first elected to Congress in 2008 after serving as a Kentucky state senator.