Angie Mosley is learning just how much vendors and customers missed the spring Gypsy Moon Marketplace barn sale that was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.
After putting together a pandemic-compliant fall version of the barn sale that will be limited to half-capacity at the Highland Stables event venue on Hunts Lane, Mosley said the hunger for the event has been evident from both buyers and sellers.
“We’ve had a really good response,” said Mosley, owner of Highland Stables. “We’re now sold out on Thursday night, Friday night and Saturday morning.”
That means no more tickets are available for half of the marketplace’s sessions that will feature more than 50 vendors.
To help keep the crowds down, Mosley divided the event into six sessions and required that tickets be bought in advance.
Tickets for the opening session, which will be held Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m., are $15 each. The remaining five sessions each have a $10 admission price.
The lineup after Thursday:
- Friday, 9 a.m. to noon.
- Friday, 1 to 4 p.m.
- Friday, 5 to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon
- Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m.
“It will be a little different,” Mosley said. “We’re following all the guidelines of mask-wearing and social distancing, and we put an hour between the sessions for cleaning and sanitizing.”
Mosley said the 55 vendors who have signed up are from several states.
“We’ll have food trucks, antiques and handmade items,” she said. “There will be do-it-yourself demonstrations on Saturday. It’s just a fun time.”
A news release from Highland Stables said the event will include a variety of holiday items, home decorations, gifts, clothing and furniture, as well as workshops and live music.
Many vendors who have been coming to Gypsy Moon since it started in 2015 will be there, Mosley said.
One of them, Brie Golliher of Boyce General Store, will bring her new “Cutie Pie Wagon” food truck and sell her Pie Queen-brand pies, cookies and other baked goods.
“This is one of my best events of the year,” Golliher said. “We’re all really excited to have the opportunity. For some vendors, this may be the only event they’ve been able to come to this year because of the pandemic.”
Those attending Gypsy Moon will also be supporting a local nonprofit. A portion of the gate proceeds will go to Life’s Better Together, a nonprofit that provides direct financial assistance to families struggling with a serious illness.
“We’ve been able to provide about $35,000 to them over the years,” Mosley said.
In addition to raising money, Mosley hopes the marketplace provides a respite from the pandemic-plagued year.
“In a year when so many things have been canceled, it will be good to have some normalcy,” she said.
– More information about Gypsy Moon Marketplace can be found at gypsymoon marketplace.com.
