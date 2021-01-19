After the challenges of 2020, Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green/Warren County hopes to begin using more volunteers in 2021.
Executive Director Rodney Goodman said Habitat for Humanity hopes in 2021 to build three homes, continue to help veterans with home repairs and administer foreclosure prevention funds to families struggling to make mortgage payments.
Habitat for Humanity has a retail operation that helps provide funds for the group. The store was closed for three month amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Habitat for Humanity usually uses about 1,500 volunteers each year but only used about 100 to 150 volunteers in 2020, Goodman said.
“We’re looking forward to the day where we can utilize 1,500 volunteers again and be back on site having a huge impact on our community,” Goodman said.
Not being able to use volunteers has increased the costs of house projects.
“We did do a bourbon raffle that helped us to raise some additional money to replace some of that,” Goodman said. “Going into 2021, we’re going to utilize that money to help build some homes and also to purchase the properties to help serve more families.”
In the previous year, Habitat for Humanity created infrastructure, like sidewalks, for about 30 homes with a Community Development Block Grant, Goodman said. These homes are part of a housing development on West 12th Street.
“We’ve been working out there to bring this project to fruition for about a decade,” Goodman said.
Habitat for Humanity helped veterans make home repairs last year, doing things from foundations to roofs, electrical issues to moisture problems.
“We kind of pivoted and turned to doing a lot of repairs for veterans, and for providing foreclosure assistance,” Goodman said.
Habitat for Humanity is working with a coalition called Together BG to administer the foreclosure prevention funds. Goodman said the funds come through the CARES Act.
“The pot that we are working out of (has) for foreclosure prevention $80,000 in it, so we’ll continue to do this until the time frame for that funding ends the end of June, or until we run out of funding,” Goodman said.
If a sponsor can be found, Goodman said Habitat for Humanity is looking to do another bourbon raffle sometime in March.
“I don’t know that we have any big changes going into 2021, other than we just plan to be full steam ahead,” Goodman said. “We’re working to be back on track to do new home construction, and to still serve veterans and still serve these folks who need help with their mortgages and still try to have an impact on the affordable housing crisis in our community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.