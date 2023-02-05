Following a decade of business on Adams Street, Bowling Green’s Habitat for Humanity ReStore has a new downtown home.
ReStore, which accepts and picks up donated items to be sold to help Habitat for Humanity projects, will open its doors at 804 Center St. on Feb. 11 in the Daily News’ former packaging building.
“(Adams Street) had caveats, space became an issue and we kind of just outgrew the building,” store manager Jared McDuffy said. “To be a part of downtown Bowling Green – that’s an opportunity we had to jump on.”
A Warren County native, McDuffy started working with ReStore over two years ago and quickly realized the positive impact Habitat for Humanity has had on his community.
“It’s one of the few nonprofits in Bowling Green where you can see the direct impact,” he said.
Profits generated by ReStore’s sales goes directly to Habitat for Humanity to pay for building materials and other needs.
“The money we raise at the ReStore gives the build side (of Habitat) money available to them right now they can use for materials,” McDuffy said. “100% goes to our affiliate.”
ReStore’s new space gives the operation more vertical room. McDuffy said this will allow ReStore to accept full pallets of material, as they now have a proper place to store them.
One of ReStore’s newest partners, Half Price Books, has already brought in heaps of records and movies for the new space. Buckets of paint, rows of recliners and shelves of appliances are arranged neatly across the warehouse, waiting to be sold.
“Our bread and butter is working appliances,” McDuffy said. “If they all work great it helps us out a lot.”
While the ReStore houses a wide variety of items, it’s not a garbage disposal. McDuffy said the store won’t accept broken, damaged or dirty donations as the goal is to provide quality goods to those who may not have been able to afford them at full price.
The ReStore doesn’t accept things like silverware, dishwashers, car parts, box TVs, infant items or clothing. A full list of accepted and unwanted items can be found on its website.
McDuffy said if the ReStore can “hit it with a vacuum cleaner and Febreze and sell with confidence,” an item is a good donation.
He said if people don’t want to bother selling items on Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace, they should consider taking things to the ReStore instead.
“A lot of times you think ‘thrift store’, but we’re more elevated than a thrift store,” McDuffy said. “We offer a tax write-off so it’s mutually beneficial to both parties.”
McDuffy urged folks with donations to take advantage of the ReStore’s free pickup program. The more items his team picks up and takes to the store, the more money is generated for Habitat for Humanity. A pickup form is available on ReStore’s website.
The Daily News building is also home to other businesses: Print Media, a commercial printer, is in the space that once was the paper’s mailroom, and Effective Mail Marketing, specializing in postal discounting, bulk mailing needs, target marketing, list maintenance and data processing services, is in what was once the pressroom at the Daily News.
— ReStore’s hours will remain the same once things get rolling on Center Street. The warehouse will be open 9-to-5 Tuesdays through Fridays, 9-to-4 on Saturdays and closed Sunday-Monday.