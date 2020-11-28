Families hoping for their children to have a good holiday season got an assist Saturday from Toys for Tots for Southern Kentucky and several local law enforcement agencies.
Toys for Tots’ Hand it to a Hero toy drive took place outside Wal-Mart on Campbell Lane.
Members of the Bowling Green Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, Bowling Green Fire Department and other agencies accepted toys through the morning into early Saturday afternoon that will be distributed to children in need for Christmas.
Traditionally, donors have bought the toys at Wal-Mart and gone right outside to donate them.
In the sixth year of the local toy drive, though, the COVID-19 pandemic altered the practice somewhat.
“We have had many more families drive by and hand toys or financial contributions from their vehicle,” said Janel Doyle, local Toys for Tots coordinating officer.
People were still welcome to stop for a moment and meet and pose for pictures with the officers and first responders gathered outside the store.
Capt. Curtis Hargett of the sheriff’s office said several vehicles were already in line to donate toys or money when officers arrived Saturday at Wal-Mart.
“Right off the bat we had a lot of good feedback,” said Hargett, who has helped coordinate the WCSO’s involvement in the toy drive each year. “This is one of the better things we can do each year in the community, giving back to needy kids.”
Doyle said the Hand it to a Hero toy drive is the largest local Toys for Tots event.
“Last year, we were able to get about 500 toys and raise about $7,000, which we used to buy toys,” Doyle said. “We know the need is going to be greater for the county this year, so we hope to collect at least 500 toys.”
The organization has taken several hundred calls from families this past week and Doyle predicts that Toys for Tots will be taking more requests in Warren County than in previous years due in large part to the pandemic.
Last year, Toys for Tots in Southern Kentucky distributed 22,979 toys and supported 7,446 children, according to information on the Toys for Tots website.
People can donate toys until Dec. 17 at any of about 200 locations throughout Warren County where drop-off boxes have been placed.
Drop-off box locations can be found at bowling-green-ky.toysfortots.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.