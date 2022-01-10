A major component of the recovery effort after three tornadoes ripped through Bowling Green on Dec. 11 is dealing with the tons of debris left behind.
In that effort, Bowling Green and Warren County governments have worked together to coordinate a massive cleanup effort that’s still underway.
City of Bowling Green Environmental Manager Matt Powell said officials first looked at a local model where local contractors would be used to gather and dispose of debris.
Then “we realized we were seeing such an extensive amount of waste it would be three to six months (to clear all the debris) with that model,” he said.
City and county governments last month approved contracts with CrowderGulf of Mobile, Ala., for $3.9 million to perform the debris cleanup and with Tetra Tech of California for $1 million to monitor the cleanup effort.
The next obstacle was finding a place to bring the tons of debris. A clear option soon emerged – the city-owned Glen Lily Landfill site.
A 28-acre portion of the 270-acre site – not the closed landfill portion – is being used to process the debris. The city had already been using that parcel to take vegetative debris.
The plant debris is being ground down to mulch. That process takes a special machine – a 12,000-horsepower grinder provided by CrowderGulf.
The machine can handle tree trunks and branches up to 48 inches in diameter and can mulch up to 5,000 cubic yards per day.
The mulch for now is simply being left at the site to amend the soil.
At Tuesday’s city commission meeting, Bowling Green City Manager Jeff Meisel said 70,000 cubic yards of material had already been processed.
As for other debris, such as roofing and fencing damaged by the tornadoes, that material is compacted and being sent to a landfill in Ohio County.
Officials hope to get the cleanup process completed as quickly as possible, primarily because FEMA reimburses 100% of the cleanup costs incurred within the first 30 days – in this case up to Jan. 12.
After that, local governments typically are liable for 25% of the cost with FEMA covering the rest, but those percentages can be amended.
The 25% cost “is a worst-case scenario,” Powell said.
Because of that timeline, “we will do as much as we can” as quickly as possible, Powell said, but he thinks it’s unlikely the cleanup will be completed by Jan. 12.
The contracts were awarded on a 60-day emergency basis, meaning that if there still is cleanup to do after that, a bidding process would be started for the job.
The contractors are hauling away only debris brought to curbside, meaning it’s still up to property owners and volunteers to bring the debris to those accessible areas.
In that effort, officials said they have been heartened by the chainsaw-wielding crews who have joined the legions of volunteers aiding in storm recovery.
Nikki Koller, assistant director for Warren County Public Works, said impacted residents likewise are glad to see the cleanup trucks and the volunteers show up.
“It’s very heartwarming,” she said of the volunteer efforts across Warren County.