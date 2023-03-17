A bill creating a complaint process for school materials deemed “harmful to minors” has passed both houses of the Kentucky legislature.
Senate Bill 5 now heads to Gov. Andy Beshear, who is expected to veto the bill. However, the legislature’s Republican supermajority can override his veto on the final two days of the session, March 29 and 30.
Opponents of the bill call it “book banning,” while supporters prefer a “parents’ rights” label. It would allows parents or guardians to submit written complaints to school principals explaining how a certain school material or program is “harmful to minors,” defined as those that:
- Contain nudity;
- Include visual or written depictions of sexual acts;
- Appeals to a “prurient,” or excessive encouragement of, interest in sex;
- Is “patently,” or clearly, offensive to “prevailing standards regarding what is suitable for minors.”
Principals would have seven business days to investigate the complaint and decide whether to remove the offending material from the school or restrict its access. Parental appeals would go to the local school board, and if its ruling is not satisfactory, a parent can request that the offending material be restricted from their child’s access.
The House voted to put the bill on the governor’s desk 80-18 late Wednesday night.
Rep. Josh Calloway, R-Irvington, proposed several failed amendments on the floor. One would have further limited discussions of sexual orientation, sexual preference or gender expression, among other provisions.
He said that one good thing about the pandemic was parents learning what their children were learning in school.
“They got engaged and they got involved and they said we are going to band together and address these situations,” he said. “We’re not up here trying to get books out of schools that talk about the Civil War, we’re trying to deal with books like ‘Gender Queer,’ that depicts sexual acts with minors and older teenagers.”
Another Calloway amendment added language from Senate Bill 115, a bill banning drag performances in public or at an establishment open to minors. SB115 is considered “dead,” since there is not enough time to pass it before the veto period, and if it were passed after the veto period, the legislature would be unable to override Beshear’s veto.
Calloway’s amendment was an attempt to keep SB115 alive, but it was voted down.
“If we start adding things to a bill late in the session, we run the risk of leaving the 2023 session with nothing absolutely nothing accomplished,” said Rep. Russell Webber, R-Shepherdsville.
SB5 opponents took aim at the “time-consuming” and redundant nature of the bill, particularly in large school districts. Rep. Lisa Willner, D-Louisville, said that the Jefferson County Public School school board can only meet once a month, which would make the 30-day decision timeline nearly impossible.
Rep. Tina Bojanowski, D-Louisville, said that most school districts already have some parent complaint process, and therefore the bill is unnecessary.
“This is fueling the flames of a culture war and our children will suffer the consequences,” she said.
Josie Raymond, D-Louisville, said the “harmful to minors” definition was too vague, saying that what is “patently offensive to prevailing standards” often differs depending on the county, neighborhood or household.
“This body has developed a bad habit of trying to legislate, legislate away things that make us uncomfortable,” Raymond said. “If we ban everything that makes us cringe a lot of y’all are about to get banned.”
Supporters said the bill was “a reasonable approach” to parental concerns.
“This bill to me, creates a process where our schools and our families work in a partnership to make sure that the materials in the schools match up with what our values look like,” said Rep. Killian Timoney, R-Nicholasville.
“... I do see a tough year of book reviews. I see a lot of conversations with parents, and schools, principals, school boards. I see some books being removed, and rightly so, for content that reasonable people would deem inappropriate for kids.”