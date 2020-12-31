As one of three cardiac surgeons affiliated with Med Center Health’s Heart Institute, Dr. Paul Moore has seen firsthand how cardiac care has evolved and turned Bowling Green into a hub for treating heart disease.
“We’re doing more than 400 open-heart surgical procedures per year,” Moore said. “We have three busy heart surgeons, and we’re looking for a fourth.”
Moore also knows how Bowling Green achieved its status as a center for cardiac care, drawing patients from throughout southcentral Kentucky who not that long ago were commuting to Nashville or Louisville for care.
It started with Dr. Gene Harston, a cardiologist who came to Bowling Green in the 1980s and was instrumental in building the foundation for Moore’s busy practice.
“If it weren’t for him (Harston), we wouldn’t have near the cardiac program we have now,” Moore said. “He was a visionary who was instrumental in building cardiac care in Bowling Green.”
Harston, 71, can now reflect on a career in cardiology that started when he decided in 1969 to study medicine at Vanderbilt University.
Harston last week treated his last patient at the Harston Heart Clinic he established 10 years ago in his hometown of Scottsville, opting to retire after nearly 50 years in medicine.
Much of those five decades were spent building the foundation for cardiac care in Bowling Green.
Harston, who said a college calculus course convinced him to switch his major from math to pre-medicine, was steered toward cardiology at Vanderbilt.
“I met some people from Johns Hopkins University who got me interested in cardiology,” he said. “I came back to Vanderbilt for training.”
Eventually, Harston’s career path led him to Bowling Green, where he worked with fellow cardiologists Dr. John Fitts and Dr. K.G. Sahetya while also trying to get an open-heart surgery program started locally.
It was a lengthy process that involved recruiting heart surgeons and making the case to state officials in Frankfort that Bowling Green needed such services.
“It took some time to get it set up here,” Harston said. “You have to go before a board in Frankfort and show that there’s a need. It takes time to build that up.”
In the meantime, Harston was building his cardiology practice and taking some patients to Nashville for such procedures as angioplasty.
“When he came, there was hardly anybody doing dye studies or cardiac catheterizations,” said Dr. Jack Glasser, a family medicine specialist and longtime friend of Harston’s. “He could do those procedures, and he was very good at it. He saved a lot of lives.”
Sahetya remembers Harston more for his dedication to patients than for his technical expertise.
“His patients liked him, and he served them very well,” Sahetya said. “He displayed a lot of excellence and dedication.”
Those patients are what Harston said he will miss most about practicing medicine. “I’d say we saw about 1,000 patients per year,” Harston said. “We would see patients for blood pressure problems or palpitations. We would see 20 to 30 per day many times.”
Both in Bowling Green and at the Scottsville clinic he started 10 years ago, Harston has formed bonds with those patients that are hard to break.
“It has sort of been bittersweet,” he said. “I know I’m going to miss seeing patients that I’ve seen for more than 25 years. Some are still going 30 years after open-heart surgery.
“Those patient relationships are very rewarding. They become friends. It’s hard to say goodbye to patients I’ve known for so long.”
Not that Harston has any plans to abandon his southcentral Kentucky roots. Sahetya said he plans to establish a presence in Scottsville to continue seeing Harston’s patients, and Harston has plans to continue using his medical skills.
“I hope to do some volunteer work and go on more medical missionary trips,” said Harston, a longtime member of Eastwood Baptist Church. “I’ve been to South Africa, Ecuador and Venezuela. Our church has been all over the world. I hope to still be able to help people.”
Glasser doesn’t expect his friend to be idle in retirement.
“He loves his patients, but his family and his church come first for him,” Glasser said. “He also has a lot of hobbies. I’ve played golf with him for several years, and he loves hunting and fishing.
“He’s trying to convince me to retire so we can play golf more often.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.