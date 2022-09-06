An adult bookstore in Hart County has agreed to close permanently after a lengthy investigation into illegal activity in which law enforcement made numerous arrests and issued citations.
The Hart County Sheriff’s Department posted Monday on social media that the Horse Cave Adult Book Store, located on Flint Ridge Road at the site of the former Jent Factory Outlet Mall, agreed to the closing after the county initiated a civil suit against the store that charged the business with operating a house of abatement.
The sheriff’s office and members of the Greater Hardin County Drug Task Force began in 2019 to conduct checks into illegal activity on the premises of the business, fielding complaints about intoxicated people, physical assaults, people causing disturbances at nearby businesses and the sale of illicit substances.
The sheriff’s office said the adult bookstore was cited for more than 30 violations in a three-year period of local ordinances requiring a permit to operate a place of entertainment, and several arrests were made in that span on charges of indecent exposure, based on undercover officers observing people engaging in sexual contact inside the store.
During a recent investigation into two deaths on the premises that occurred in the back room of the store, police found that the store had been selling poppers, the street name for a recreational drug similar in composition to amyl nitrate that is sold illegally as a sexual enhancement drug.
After obtaining a search warrant, the sheriff’s office seized poppers and other illegal substances from the business, the sheriff’s office said.
Continuing investigations revealed that patrons paid the store to access its back room, which was advertised as a video arcade but actually was a room with various booths that were used for sexual acts with strangers, the sheriff’s office said.
Earlier this year, Hart Fiscal Court updated its county ordinance regarding sexually explicit businesses, and fiscal court authorized Hart County Attorney Justin Baird to file the lawsuit against the bookstore.
At a court hearing last week, the owners of the store agreed to a permanent closure and deed restriction that prohibits the sale of sexually explicit activity and merchandise, according to the sheriff’s office.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.
