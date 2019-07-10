A Hart County Jail inmate who walked off a work detail was arrested Tuesday afternoon.
According to Kentucky State Police, Cody D. Dubree, 28, of Glasgow, escaped custody Tuesday morning by gaining access to a 1986 Nissan pickup truck without consent and leaving property on Bluegrass Avenue in Horse Cave.
Troopers found the truck at 4:27 p.m. Tuesday traveling on Mayhew Road in Barren County.
A pursuit ended in a cornfield near a wooded area at the border of Barren and Edmonson counties, according to KSP.
Dubree was arrested on charges of theft by unlawful taking (more than $500 but less than $10,000), second-degree escape, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree criminal mischief, driving on a license suspended for DUI (second offense), reckless driving, failure to wear seat belts and resisting arrest.
