The Green River Valley Water District is planning a series of infrastructure upgrades to increase the capacity and efficiency of its water treatment plant.
The water district now draws about five million gallons of water from Rio Springs and the Green River in Hart County. The capacity will be increased from six million gallons a day to about eight million gallons a day.
“When it gets hot and dry, we’re running more than 85 percent capacity now,” said David Paige, the water district’s general manager.
The utility will upgrade its river intake system, replace the chlorine treatment facility and add a 1.34 million gallon clear well, filters, sediment basins, high service pumps, a new telemetry system and a new spring lift pump station to efficiently extract water from Rio Springs. The new river pumps will also allow the utility to pull more water from the Green River.
The utility received approval from the Public Service Commission to proceed with the project and its accompanying rate increase.
“We’ve not had a rate increase since 2009 for our customers,” said Kerry McDaniel, director of the office of emergency management. “But this will allow us to address those equipment needs and increase output to maintain the level of drinking water quality that we currently have.”
Parallel to this project, Sister Schubert’s in Hart County is planning an expansion this winter. It’s one of the utility’s biggest customers, along with local agriculture and other industry facilities for Dart Container, T. Marzetti and Hollander Sleep Products.
Construction is expected to begin in December and will take about 18 months to complete, according to Paige.
The utility awarded the bid to Judy Construction for about $12 million.
“You have to plan for the future and future growth to make sure everyone has adequate water supply,” Paige said. “We have to keep up with the times.”
