As part of a state program to upgrade parks and recreational spaces in Kentucky, the Hart County Historical Society has received a $100,000 grant to build a walking trail on former Civil War battlefields.
Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday the grant in Hart County is one of 12 projects that received funding as part of the program.
Hart County Historical Society Executive Director Greg Ard said the grant is a “huge first step” in enhancing tourism in the county.
The project will include new gravel and paved trails, a parking lot, benches, signage and a trailhead at the Anthony Woodson House at the Battle for the Bridge Historic Preserve.
The Battle for the Bridge Historic Preserve encompasses parts of overlapping battlefields of three Civil War actions: the Battle of Rowletts Station; the Battle and Siege of Munfordville; and the Battle of Woodsonville.
“We are super excited to receive this money,” Ard said. “This is the second time we applied for this grant. This is going to give us some handicap-accessible trails and restrooms along with new markers, which will detail the house and battle. We are also adding benches to the area.”
Ard said the construction of handicap-accessible trails was a huge point of interest as the site sees many handicapped visitors each year.
This is the first phase of the project. Ard said the society originally asked for $285,000 and will reapply for another grant.
The second phase of the project would add more trails and markers to the 84 acres of the preserve.
The Historical Society Museum and the Woodson House are now closed because of COVID-19, but Ard said the county still had a healthy number of visitors at the site over the past year.
“This (grant) is very important,” Ard said. “We see a lot of out-of-state tourists who come for Mammoth Cave, which is just down the road from us. When people come to our site, local restaurants and hotels also benefit. Being able to expand what we got only helps our local businesses. The new trails also give locals a place to get away and enjoy nature.”
Ard credited state Sen. Stephen Meredith, R-Leitchfield, and Hart County Judge-Executive Joe Choate, who helped make this project a reality.
The Hart County Historical Museum is at 109 Old Main St. in Munfordville. The Battle for the Bridge Historic Preserve and the Woodson House are at 1309 South Dixie Highway.
Beshear selected 12 projects that are receiving a total of $692,058 from the state.
“Our parks and outdoor spaces are critically important in our communities and enhance the quality of life for Kentuckians by providing safe, green spaces to exercise and spend time with loved ones,” Beshear said in a news release. “Additionally, as we work to make Kentucky a world-class tourist destination, some of these improvements will attract tourism dollars that will help strengthen our economy to build the better Kentucky we’ve always imagined.”
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
