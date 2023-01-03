A digital deer stands about 50 yards away in a green forest made of pixels. In the space of an inhale, Robbie Gingerich loads his arrow into the quiver, pulls back his bow, finds his target and releases the arrow in a perfect beeline to the deer’s virtual heart. Gingerich exhales.

– Follow regional reporter Sarah Michels on Twitter @sarah_michels13 or visit bgdailynews.com.