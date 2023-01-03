A digital deer stands about 50 yards away in a green forest made of pixels. In the space of an inhale, Robbie Gingerich loads his arrow into the quiver, pulls back his bow, finds his target and releases the arrow in a perfect beeline to the deer’s virtual heart. Gingerich exhales.
As he puts the bow away, the video screen gives Gingerich a near perfect score. As the owner of Trophy Ridge Archery and Outdoors, this isn’t surprising.
What may be surprising to passerby visiting Gingerich’s store or a number of other businesses in the bordering regions of Mammoth Cave National Park is who they find behind the register.
Hart County is home to about 600 Amish families, a Christian community that chooses to live a simpler life with limited technology and modest dress. The Amish are not monolithic; there are four main subgroups that range in conservatism – the Swartzentruber Amish, Old Order, New Order and Beachy Amish.
Hart County’s Amish belong to the Old Order, meaning that they use horses and buggies for transportation and use the Pennsylvania German dialect in their church services and daily conversation. Community decisions are made by the local church and bishop.
They also differ from the broader English (non-Amish) society in that they meet for worship service in private homes, generally avoid digital technology like mobile phones and the Internet, don’t use electricity and adopt traditional dress including head bonnets and modest dresses for women and plain clothing for men, often including a beard if married.
In 2005, the first Amish business sprung up in Hart County – R&S Salvage Grocery & Bakery. As the Amish population grew, so did the business count. Now, about 20 Amish businesses exist in Hart County, from delis and bakeries to greenhouses to outdoor supply and hardware stores.
The Amish saw success as tourists from area caves and roadtrippers coming off the nearby I-65 visited their establishments in surges.
“Amish businesses were being embraced by the English culture as well and they knew that it was a viable option for them,” said Rachelle Wright, Horse Cave/Hart County Tourism executive director.
Susan Miller sits behind her desk in her office at R&S Salvage Grocery & Bakery, backlit by a window radiating natural light throughout the room. Elsewhere in the store that Miller runs with her husband Robert, the sweet smell of the bakery’s honey buns and fresh donuts travels past large boxes overflowing with discount and bulk products and through aisles where locals catch up on the latest news.
The grocery was originally her husband’s idea, Miller said.
“At first, I was like, ‘No, I don’t want to get into all that,’ but since he started it, and we’re doing it, I enjoy it,” she said. “It makes your lifestyle busier, but I still enjoy it. I’m a people person.”
A lot of the people Miller meets are out-of-state tourists. She said that it’s interesting learning about the places they live and the lifestyle they lead. The curiosity is mutual.
“You have some that ask a lot of questions, and we try to answer them the best we can,” Miller said. “But then you have some that come in and just look at what we have and are friendly, and I think that kind of just like to go through the Amish country and see what it’s like.”
While the grocery has credit card machines, it doesn’t use any computers. Miller mostly talks over the store phone to put in orders, and if that’s not possible, uses a fax machine to avoid online ordering.
Fax machine orders are equally as key to the newest business on the block, Miller’s Hitching Post. Mark Miller started the equine supply shop with his son in October after selling the adjacent metal shop he ran for 12 years prior.
Miller said that quite a few companies have stopped taking orders over the phone, which complicates things for Amish businesspeople, who avoid email and internet if at all possible.
When people want to email Miller, they actually email a company in New York, which then forwards the message to Miller via fax. If Miller wants to respond, he writes a message on a sheet of paper and faxes it back.
Sometimes, that workaround isn’t enough. “There’s some places you simply can’t order unless you order online,” Miller said.
Because of cases like those, Miller hired a non-Amish employee to come in twice a week whose responsibilities include taking care of any required online orders. It might be a hassle, but it’s worth it, he said.
“Being Amish is our way of life and it’s our choice, and I feel for me and my family, it’s a good choice,” Miller said.
Marketing is another realm where a lack of internet has the potential to hurt Amish businesses. If it weren’t for the location of Farmwald’s Dutch Bakery & Deli directly off the interstate, next to a major truck stop, owner Joe Farmwald said he doubts the business would have ever made it.
“Location is a key thing for our business,” Farmwald said. “People, when they’re traveling through, they don’t want to go far off the interstate.”
Farmwald’s is somewhere between a Cracker Barrel and a McDonald’s, Farmwald said. A constant stream of customers, including tourist families and truckers, seat themselves after waiting in line to order fresh pies and pastries, deli sandwiches and homemade jams.
They usually notice the girls in head coverings, Farmwald said, and sometimes ask questions. A while back, a group of monks visited Farmwald’s the day after a group of Catholic nuns had.
“They were wondering how we live, and we wondered what their ways are,” Farmwald said. “So it’s really interesting who you meet and what people think and the questions they ask.”
Farmwald’s opened its doors three years ago intending to focus exclusively on made-from-scratch donuts and a small breakfast menu. However, its explosive growth since the mid-2020 outdoor adventure tourism boom has led to expansion.
During the peak summer tourism season, Farmwald’s attracts 800 to 1,000 customers per day. Its first year, it received customers from every state and 13 countries.
“Within the first four or five months, it was like we needed to have a full lunch, hot food and all that,” Farmwald said. “So we switched into that, and then we started doing more dinners and more pies and just kind of expanded from there. And it’s still growing. We don’t know where it’s gonna go.”
Farmwald’s is built for tourists, who he estimates make up at least 90% of his summer customers. They are brought in by highway billboards, word of mouth or Facebook.
"While the Amish do not use social media, Rachelle Wright via Kentucky Content maintains Facebook pages as a contractor for several of Hart County’s tourist-facing Amish businesses. She started with R&S Salvage Groceries about three years ago."
“They had been marketing in normal ways that weren’t digital, and this just kind of helped them put their information out there where people already were,” Wright said. “I knew that tourists would be super interested in what these businesses had going on so my desire to help them really kind of came from that.”
Susan Miller’s grocery was busy before Wright started helping, but she said she’s noticed a significant improvement since. When she got a semi truck load of cat food last week, posting to R&S Salvage Grocery’s 6.5 thousand Facebook followers helped her sell it all, she said.
A man drove four hours from Tennessee earlier this month to buy an archery bow from Gingerich based on a Facebook comment, he said. Every year he sees more customers from further away, as word of mouth spreads in person and online.
Gingerich is an entrepreneur like any other. He has a pending patent for a deer feeder he manufactured from scratch. He does his own marketing, holding monthly shooting competitions on Trophy Ridge Archery and Outdoors’ three shooting ranges, including an indoor range, outdoor range and a video range with 33 different scenarios.
Like the others, Gingerich has a fax machine for emails and no internet on site. If necessary, he can go to the public library to use their computer.
He said that the differences between Amish and non-Amish business owners have widened in the past generation because as Amish communities have stayed mostly the same technologically, non-Amish have experienced astronomical leaps.
“In this day and age, it’s harder; there’s a bigger difference. If you go back 20-30 years, technology wasn’t advanced as much,” Gingerich said. “But as far as every day, you coming in here talking to me and me talking to you, there’s really not much difference between us – it’s just the way we choose to live.”