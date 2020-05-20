A person was found dead in a residential fire in Hart County.
Kentucky State Police said troopers received a call at 2:18 p.m. Tuesday regarding a fatal fire at a Summersville residence.
The body of an unidentified adult was found in a detached garage/barn that had been destroyed by fire. The adjacent residence was unoccupied and undamaged by the fire, according to KSP.
The body has been taken to Louisville for an autopsy. The death remains under investigation.
