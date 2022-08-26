A Hart County man under indictment on a charge of attempted murder in connection with an alleged incident involving his estranged wife faces new charges after allegedly soliciting a Hart County Jail inmate to kill his spouse.
Warren Johnson, 45, of Munfordville, was charged Monday with solicitation of murder and retaliating against a participant in the legal process.
The latest charge is the result of an investigation by the Hart County Sheriff's Office.
According to an arrest citation, Johnson solicited a fellow inmate from Aug. 18-24 to kill his wife, providing the inmate, referred to in the citation as "John Doe," with drawings of his property, showing routes of entry, areas to avoid due to security cameras, strategies on how to draw his wife out of the house to a vulnerable area on the property and the means by which to make her death appear an accident.
"Once (Johnson) and John Doe reached an agreement, the defendant provided the financial means for John Doe to bond out of jail so that he could carry out the murder of the defendant's wife," according to the citation.
According to the sheriff's office, authorities devised a plan to stage the woman's death in order to further the investigation, and multiple law enforcement agencies, Emergency Medical Services and the Hart County Coroner carried out the staged death while the woman was taken to a secure location.
Johnson's arrest citation said that he would call John Doe daily to confirm through code that John Doe had killed Johnson's estranged wife.
Johnson had previously been arrested on April 5 by the sheriff's office after law enforcement responded to his Munfordville home regarding a reported assault in which Johnson is accused of attempting to run over his wife.
A grand jury indicted Johnson in that case on charges of attempted murder, second-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment, and that case is pending in Hart Circuit Court.
Johnson is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Hart District Court on the new charges.
