A Hart County man suspected in a stabbing that left a woman hospitalized was arrested Wednesday afternoon.
Jonathan Sturgeon, 38, of Cub Run, was arrested on a charge of first-degree assault.
According to the Hart County Sheriff's Office, T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow contacted the agency regarding a woman admitted to the emergency room who had knife wounds to her neck, throat, arms and legs.
Sturgeon was identified as a suspect in the assault, which was reported to have occurred in the early morning hours Wednesday on Roseburg Road in Hart County.
The woman was found to have received at least 10 knife wounds, including four to the neck area, and was flown to University of Louisville Hospital, according to the sheriff's office.
Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, the Barren County Sheriff's Office located a vehicle driven by Sturgeon on U.S. 31-E in Barren County, which led to a pursuit that continued into Hart County, ending in Munfordville.
Sturgeon faces multiple charges stemming from the pursuit, according to the sheriff's office. He remains in Hart County Jail under a $50,000 cash bond.