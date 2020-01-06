A Hart County man was arrested Friday on charges of trafficking in crystal methamphetamine.
According to the Hart County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle driven by Jeffery O. Clancy, 38, of Munfordville, was stopped by deputies Friday near the Interstate 65 exit ramp in Munfordville.
An investigation found that Clancy was transporting about 4 ounces of crystal meth, according to the sheriff's office.
A search warrant executed at Clancy's residence on Elk Street led to the finding of more evidence of drug trafficking, according to the sheriff's office.
Clancy was arrested and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, five counts of third-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree promoting contraband and operating on a suspended/revoked license.
