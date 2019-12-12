A Hart County man was arrested Wednesday on sex offenses following an investigation by Kentucky State Police.
According to KSP, Devin L. Avery, 25, was charged with first-degree rape and first-degree distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
The arrest came after an investigation into online distribution of sexually explicit images of minors.
The KSP Electronic Crimes Branch had received a complaint that Avery had posted several images of child pornography online, leading to the investigation, according to KSP.
An arrest warrant was executed Wednesday at Avery's residence.
