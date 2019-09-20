A Hart County man was killed Thursday after the ATV he was driving crashed.
Kentucky State Police said troopers responded at 3:38 p.m. to a crash in the 5600 block of U.S. 31-E in Canmer, where Larry T. Rogers, 77, of Canmer, lost control of a 1995 Polaris ATV while traveling south. The vehicle left the road’s southbound shoulder and struck a tree.
Rogers was transported to The Medical Center at Caverna, where he was pronounced dead about 5 p.m. Thursday.
