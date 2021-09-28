A single-vehicle crash Monday morning in Hart County left one man dead and four other people injured.
According to Kentucky State Police, the crash occurred shortly before 5:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Cub Run Highway, where a 1996 Toyota 4Runner driven by Jessica Hayes, 39, of Munfordville, swerved to avoid striking an animal in the road.
The eastbound SUV left the right shoulder of the road and overturned. A passenger, Arthur J. Jarem, 43, of Munfordville, was ejected.
Jarem was pronounced dead at Baptist Health in Elizabethtown.
Hayes and three juvenile passengers were treated and released from The Medical Center at Caverna.