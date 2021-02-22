A fire claimed the life of a Hart County man.
Kentucky State Police said troopers were notified about 6:30 p.m. Sunday of a house fire at 124 Hundred Acre Pond Road in Hardyville.
Hardyville Fire Department members found a deceased man at the scene. He was identified as Ralph Bennett, 81, of Hardyville.
The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, but no foul play is suspected, according to KSP.
