A Horse Cave man with a prior conviction for violating federal environmental regulations related to an oil business he operated has been indicted a second time.
Charles L. Stinson, 84, of Horse Cave, and Logsdon Valley Oil are accused in a federal indictment of violating the Safe Drinking Water Act.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky, Stinson is accused of injecting fluids into a sinkhole in 2019 without receiving a permit or authorization to do so.
Stinson was previously convicted in 2013 in a separate case in which he pleaded guilty to conspiring to convey fluids into a sinkhole on an oil lease in violation of the Safe Drinking Water Act. Logsdon Valley Oil was also convicted of two counts of violating an underground injection control program in that case.
Stinson was fined $45,000 and placed on probation for two years in that case.
If convicted in this case, Stinson faces up to three years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.