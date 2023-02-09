MUNFORDVILLE — A Hart County man who admitted to attacking his now-estranged wife and then attempted to enlist an inmate in a plot to kill her has been sentenced to a total of 30 years in prison.
Warren Johnson, 45, of Munfordville, was sentenced Tuesday in Hart Circuit Court in four separate criminal cases, two of which involve his estranged wife as the victim.
Johnson was given a 15-year sentence in one case in which he pleaded guilty to first-degree assault, a conviction stemming from an April 5 incident at Johnson's home investigated by the Hart County Sheriff's Office.
According to an arrest citation, Johnson and his wife were involved in an argument during which she was pushed down and sustained a possible wrist fracture, and Johnson then attempted more than once to hit his wife with a car.
Johnson eventually crashed the car into a ditch, and his wife ran to a neighbor's home, court records show.
According to a filing in the case by Hart County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Gregory Price, Johnson had threatened to kill his wife for exposing his drug trafficking operation.
After being arrested, Johnson then reportedly hatched a plan with a fellow Hart County Jail inmate, identified in court records as "John Doe," in which Johnson would provide money to the inmate to bond out of jail and then kill Johnson's wife.
An arrest citation in that case said that Johnson solicited the inmate's help between Aug. 18-24 and provided the inmate with drawings of Johnson's property that detailed routes of entry, areas to avoid due to security cameras, strategies on how to draw his wife out of the house and the means by which to make her death appear an accident.
The Hart County Sheriff's Office learned of the plan and went on to stage the woman's death in order to further its investigation, having multiple law enforcement agencies, the Hart County Coroner and Emergency Medical Services respond to the scene of the fake death as Johnson's estranged wife was taken to a secure location.
Johnson and the inmate reportedly kept in contact over the phone after they agreed to the plan, with authorities gaining access to recorded jail phone calls.
"The recordings reflect code phrases between (Johnson) and John Doe so that after the defendant provided the financial means to bond John Doe out of jail, the defendant would call John Doe daily to confirm through code that John Doe had murdered his wife," an arrest citation said.
Johnson went on to be charged with solicitation of murder and retaliating against a participant in the legal process, pleading guilty to both counts in December.
He received a 15-year sentence in that case, to be served consecutively to the 15-year sentence in the assault case for a total sentence of 30 years, court records show.
Johnson was additionally sentenced in two separate drug cases, pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), trafficking in marijuana (greater than five pounds) and acquiring property with income from trafficking in a controlled substance.
Those charges stemmed from two separate arrests, carried out a month apart last year by the sheriff's office.
Johnson received a five-year sentence in one case and 10 years in prison in the other case, both sentences to be served concurrently to the other cases.