A Hart County man was arrested Sunday after police received information about threats of mass shootings at multiple locations in the area.
Joshua O. Morrison, 30, of Horse Cave, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on a charge of second-degree terroristic threatening.
KSP Post 3 said troopers were called after a person received messages threatening a public mass shooting, with an investigation determining that Morrison had sent messages regarding threats of shootings at schools and churches in Warren and Barren counties.
According to an arrest citation, a Facebook message was sent to a woman at 6:17 a.m. Sunday that said “Don’t go to church or school I’ma do a mass shooting. I’m coming to bowling green Kentucky to do a mass shooting also.”
Police identified Morrison as the suspect and arrested him at 9:05 a.m. Sunday at his home.
Troopers took Morrison’s cell phone into evidence, and on the way to Hart County Jail Morrison repeatedly said he “wasn’t actually going to do it,” his arrest citation said.
“He also advised he knew what messages he sent, and verified that the Facebook account that sent the messages was his own, and that he sent the messages,” Morrison’s arrest citation said. “Mr. Morrison also kept advising that he was Jesus Christ and that he only sent the messages to help law enforcement prevent mass shootings.”
Morrison is being held in Hart County Jail under a $5,000 cash bond.
He was due to appear Monday in Hart District Court for arraignment.
Second-degree terroristic threatening is a Class D felony punishable by 1-5 years in prison, but can be enhanced to a sentence of 5-10 years if the defendant is found to have engaged in substantial conduct required to prepare for or carry out the threatened act, such as gathering weapons, ammunition or materials used to make a weapon of mass destruction.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.