Laura Torres (left), of Commonwealth Coders, and Leyden Becker, international communities liaison for the city of Bowling Green, broadcast live Saturday on La Neustra, the Spanish radio program on Talk 104 at the Downtown Bowling Green Harvest Festival.
Luke Jones (from left), 13, and Sean Brown, 13, both of Bowling Green, stopped to help Courtney Stevens, Warren County Public Library interim director, unload pumpkins from Just Piddlin’ Farm at the Downtown Bowling Green Harvest Festival Saturday. For more photos, go to bgdailynews.com.
Noah Hopkins (right), 4 and his brother Liam Hopkins, 2, both of Bowling Green, climb on a pile of pumpkins at the Downtown Bowling Green Harvest Festival Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
Laura Torres (left), of Commonwealth Coders, and Leyden Becker, international communities liaison for the city of Bowling Green, broadcast live Saturday on La Neustra, the Spanish radio program on Talk 104 at the Downtown Bowling Green Harvest Festival.
Luke Jones (from left), 13, and Sean Brown, 13, both of Bowling Green, stopped to help Courtney Stevens, Warren County Public Library interim director, unload pumpkins from Just Piddlin’ Farm at the Downtown Bowling Green Harvest Festival Saturday. For more photos, go to bgdailynews.com.
Noah Hopkins (right), 4 and his brother Liam Hopkins, 2, both of Bowling Green, climb on a pile of pumpkins at the Downtown Bowling Green Harvest Festival Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
Downtown turned into a playground for all things autumnal Saturday afternoon, with the city playing host to the Downtown BGKY Harvest Festival.
Between the food and craft vendors, kid’s activities, carnival games and other amusements, you could find no shortage of seasonal enjoyment at the SoKY Marketplace pavilion, Fountain Square Park and Circus Square Park.
Organized by the city, the Harvest Festival is in its fourth year.
“It’s my first time coming here, and we’ve been missing out,” said Joe Phill, of Bowling Green.
Phill took a break from roaming the pavilion with his family to eat some lunch from A Taste of Europe.
After lunch, Phill’s immediate plans were to stop by the Hayes Bakes food trick with his wife for some dessert.
“It’s a beautiful day out, good people, good food, you couldn’t ask for anything more,” Phill said. “This is what community is about.”
In previous years, the event has drawn between 4,000 and 7,000 people, and this year’s festival appeared to be well on its way to approaching similar attendance numbers early Saturday afternoon, with sunny weather and temperatures topping out in the low 70s.
At one end of the pavilion, several people stopped for a moment to paint on a community art installation, the word “CROPFEST” in large wooden letters.
A number of hay forts were set up at Circus Square Park, tailor-made for children to run through and climb over and for parents to sit for a moment.
Inflatables, face painting and other activities were set up at Fountain Square Park.
The Bowling Green Fire Department held an hourly pumpkin drop throughout the day, dropping pumpkins from dozens of feet in the air in the bucket of a BGFD ladder truck.
Tina Granlund, of Bowling Green, said her family enjoyed watching the pumpkin drop and catching a ride down College Street on “Lil Toot,” the miniature train from the Historic RailPark and Train Museum.
At the pavilion, Granlund’s family paused to offer food to a pair of llamas set up in a small enclosure.
Granlund said she, along with her husband, daughter and grandchildren have made a tradition out of going to the Harvest Festival.
“It’s a good way to start off the Halloween season,” Granlund said. “There’s a huge variety of things for adults and children alike, everybody’s friendly and it’s just a happy outing for everybody.”
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.