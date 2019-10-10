umpkins, zombies and fall fun are scheduled for the second annual Harvest Festival in downtown Bowling Green at Circus Square Park and SoKY Marketplace, starting at 4 p.m. Oct. 18.
“I think everyone saw the success of it last year and cranked it up this year,” said Sarah Bessinger, a member of the Harvest Festival committee. “All these downtown organizations are organizing together to have a really big thing.”
At Circus Square Park, a “Pumpkin Palooza” organized by the Warren County Public Library and the city of Bowling Green will include stories, a performance from Mr. Bond the Science Guy and pumpkin painting. There will be fall festival games, face painting, zombie makeup followed by a zombie walk, inflatables, food trucks, the “Lil Toot” train and DJ’d music.
Under the SoKY Marketplace pavilion, there will be food, drinks and at least two dozen craft and farm vendors. There will also be outdoor movies at The Green Amphitheater, music from Poe by Fountain Square Players at 5 p.m., some bluegrass pickin’ coordinated by Willie Thomas Houston at 6 p.m. and a performance by The Carmonas from 7 to 9 p.m.
In Hot Rod Alley, there will be s’mores in fire pits and art activities, and the Bowling Green Ballpark playground will be open.
Plus, there will be photo stations and a gallery hop throughout downtown.
“There’s so many things going on, that’s why it’s so fun,” Bessinger said.
And this year’s festival will feature more. “More food, more pumpkins, more inflatables, more music,” Bessinger said.
An estimated 4,000 people attended the inaugural festival, and this year’s event may prove to be even bigger.
“We had people all over downtown,” Bessinger said. “It was really well received.”
The festival is free. But food, alcohol and some activities in the “Zombie Zone” are for sale, and tickets for the Oak Ridge Boys concert at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center are for sale at theskypac.com.
For the complete list of vendors and activities, visit the Harvest Festival’s Facebook event page, which is linked on SoKY Marketplace and the city of Bowling Green Facebook pages. The event page will be updated leading up to the event.
The following weekend, the Auburn Tourism Commission will hold its first Zombie 5K Run/Walk at McCutchen Coke Municipal Park on Oct. 26 from 4 to 7 p.m.
“I thought it would be something the community would like,” said Rhonda Sullivan, an Auburn city council member who heads the tourism commission. “We’re always looking for new things to do.”
Since 5Ks are so popular in the area, the volunteer-based commission thought a costume-themed run/walk would further boost attendance, according to Sullivan.
“Its something healthy for everybody to do,” she said, and “everybody enjoys Halloween.”
Halloween costumes are strongly encouraged, and an award will be given to the overall best-dressed 5K participant. (It doesn’t have to be zombie-themed.)
Pre-registration for the event is encouraged and guarantees event shirts. Fees for participation are $20 until Oct. 16 and $25 afterward. Race day registration is open until 4:45 p.m. Forms can be picked up at Auburn City Hall, The Carpenter Center and Quick Fit or online on the Auburn Tourism Commission’s Facebook page.
For more information, call the Auburn Tourism Commission at 270-542-7877 or 270-725-5923 or email auburnky tourism@gmail.com.
Sullivan is full of ideas and hopes the greater regional community will support Auburn’s efforts. “We are a smaller community,” Sullivan said, but “we’re starting to get more things into our community.”
