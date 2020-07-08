Bowling Green Police Department Chief Doug Hawkins is not one to dwell on his potential legacy as head of the department.
Hawkins will retire Aug. 1 after a 30-year career with the BGPD, the past 14 years as chief.
In an interview Tuesday, Hawkins said he was reluctant to bask in accolades for the innovations the police department adopted during his tenure as chief, preferring to throw his support behind good ideas that other officers brought to his attention.
“All of the projects and all the things we can point at and celebrate as successes probably pale in comparison to building a strong agency around great people, and I think that’s what we’ve been able to do,” Hawkins said.
At the recent dedication of the BGPD’s Law Enforcement Academy, Hawkins was quick to credit Lt. Col. Penny Bowles, Capt. Charles Casey and Capt. Robert Hansen for developing the curriculum, doing the research and earning approval from state officials for the academy, which allows the BGPD to train new officers in-house.
“I think some leaders get caught in the trap that they need to take all the credit or else it diminishes their role as a leader, but I think just the opposite,” Hawkins said. “I’m thrilled when there are great ideas that don’t come from me and I can help champion them and see them through to fruition.”
For all the demurrals, though, the BGPD has seen a growth in its technological capabilities since Hawkins became the agency’s chief in 2006.
Born and raised in Louisville, Hawkins came to Bowling Green in 1981 to attend Western Kentucky University, planning originally to embark on a path that would see him become an industrial arts teacher.
Hawkins came to have second thoughts about a teaching career and was working at Howard’s Bicycle Shop when he decided to take the plunge into law enforcement after having an “honest discussion” with himself about finding the most suitable profession for him.
“Ultimately, what it came down to is I wanted to serve and make a difference in my community and other people’s lives, public service became of interest to me and I explored both police and fire,” Hawkins said. “Ultimately, I decided that I was more suited to law enforcement personality-wise and skill set-wise.”
Hawkins made his choice but missed the deadline in 1988 to submit his application to the BGPD for that year’s hiring cycle.
The following year, before mailing his application packet, Hawkins gave serious thought to whether he could take another person’s life if it was necessary to protect someone else in danger, a question that the chief said every would-be officer should consider thoroughly before entering law enforcement.
“I considered that question over and over and over and, ultimately, what I decided was, in the right circumstance and given the right set of facts, that was something I thought that if I had to do it I could do it,” Hawkins said. “Fortunately, in my career I’ve never had to use deadly force, but if you haven’t answered that question, if you’re put into that situation that’s not the time to evaluate whether you can do it or not.”
Hawkins began with the BGPD as an officer in 1990 under then-Chief Gary Raymer, who would prove to have a lasting influence on his own career.
Raymer led the BGPD’s transition into community policing in 1994, an approach to law enforcement that involves building partnerships with neighborhoods and community organizations to address conditions that give rise to crime.
In Hawkins’ view, Raymer was a “forward-thinking” chief who saw value in engaging with communities to learn what they wanted from the law enforcement agencies serving them.
Raymer also saw the value of state accreditation for the BGPD through the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police to show the agency meets professional standards and reflects its ability to deliver services.
Working his way through the ranks to captain, then major, then lieutenant colonel before being named chief in 2006 to succeed then-Chief Bill Waltrip, Hawkins said he approached the work less with an eye toward promotions for their own sake.
“I focus on doing the best I can do with whatever’s right in front of me and that builds on the next thing,” Hawkins said. “If you deliver excellence every day, eventually opportunities come your way and people develop trust in you.”
In the time that Hawkins has been chief, the BGPD has embraced a number of technological advances that have helped the agency keep up with a growing city.
Mounted in-car cameras were added about 13 years ago, and in-car computers were added to each cruiser a few years later.
Five years ago, the BGPD adopted body-worn cameras, following through on a request from the Bowling Green City Commission.
Also, the BGPD established a digital forensics lab about 10 years ago, enabling trained detectives to analyze cellphones and computers and gather crucial evidence more quickly in criminal investigations without relying on outside agencies.
Hawkins also noted that, starting four years ago, all sworn officers were provided with cellphones to use on duty, allowing officers to more easily connect with crime victims and their families, prosecutors and others who come into frequent contact with police.
“Even though a lot of officers had their own cellphones, it didn’t make sense to me to leverage their personal cellphones for my business interests,” Hawkins said. “This allows us to be more efficient in our business.”
In recent years, the BGPD and other agencies have faced challenges in recruiting officers, and Hawkins has noted a reduction in interest in law enforcement as a career field with each progressing hiring cycle.
Hawkins attributes part of the drop in interest to the unique dangers the job presents, but also acknowledges how a number of high-profile deaths of people in police interactions, and the subsequent responses from communities and political leaders, can discourage people from law enforcement.
“There are challenges created for us outside our control and national events affect local recruiting efforts,” Hawkins said.
This year, the deaths of George Floyd in Minnesota, Breonna Taylor in Louisville and others have rekindled discussions about race and policing in the U.S.
Locally, Hawkins joined other law enforcement leaders in condemning the actions that led to Floyd’s death May 25, calling the death “the act of what I would refer to as a criminal in a police uniform.”
“That event ... has created a national narrative and a national need for a conversation that certainly affects local law enforcement,” Hawkins said. “I think every police agency is dealing with issues that have come out of that. The reality is there should always be an open dialogue between law enforcement and the community they serve and we have been incredibly fortunate in Bowling Green in that the community policing efforts we started 25 years ago are ingrained in our culture and have paid many dividends in our agency and in our community over all these years.”
“We work hard to maintain a great relationship and as a result I think our community has trust and confidence in us, so even when there’s a national narrative about the need for major change in law enforcement, I think there are more thoughtful responses in Bowling Green because of our relationship with our community and we continue to have those conversations.”
