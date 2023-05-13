Michael Dewayne Thompson could often be found taking on challengers at the Kereiakes Park tennis courts. It’s fitting that the park’s final memorial bench bears his name.
Thompson, who passed away in 2021 at the age of 52 in a car accident, has been memorialized forever in the park he loved dearly thanks to his close friend Rachelle Wafer.
Wafer met Thompson in 2002, just a month after she moved to Bowling Green from California. The pair bonded over a shared love of tennis. Thompson was a founding member and second president of the Southern Kentucky Tennis Association.
“We played at Kereiakes all the time. We traveled to tournaments together too,” Wafer said.
After Thompson passed, Wafer thought about planting a tree or installing a memorial block in his name. She felt like those actions wouldn’t be enough due to how much Kereiakes Park meant to Thompson – hence the idea for a park bench.
“I knew about the benches and I knew they were kind of expensive, but I just knew that was it,” Wafer said.
She created a GoFundMe page late last year and “didn’t know what was going to happen,” but was blown away by the response.
A significant chunk of the $2,000 in requested funds came from Thompson’s former schoolmates at Edmonson County High School.
“I was so proud that (Wafer) thought of it, and it was perfect,” said Melanie Morris-Wright, member of Thompson’s class of 1987. “Michael would love it, and he loved Kereiakes Park. But I love it because it gave us another opportunity to find a way to honor him.”
Morris-Wright said Thompson was one of her best friends, “if not my best.” She said the two were inseparable during their freshman year at Western Kentucky University and had a brother-and-sister kind of relationship.
John Clark, retired commander of Post 3 for the Kentucky State Police, was a year below Thompson in high school. The two ended up working together at Chuck Evans Liquor Outlet on Louisville Road while Clark was a WKU student.
“I’ve just known Mike for most of my life,” Clark said. “He had a lot of people that knew and loved him, and it just leaves a pretty big hole.”
Clark said there was no question, or hesitation, when it came to donating to the GoFundMe.
“I don’t know what one of those benches cost, but I don’t think it took very long to cover the cost of that bench,” Clark said. “He had that kind of impact on a lot of people.”
Wafer said she couldn’t have financed the project without support from Thompson’s classmates.
“Literally within two weeks, we had enough money and a lot of it was from them,” she said.
Brent Belcher, Bowling Green’s director of parks and recreation, told the Daily News that Thompson’s bench will be the last one added to the park. He said it was time to “close off Kereiakes” to bench requests as the park was getting a little full.
“They allowed me to put it right there by court #8, which is where we used to play tennis all the time,” Wafer said.
Thompson moved to Paducah for work in 2011, but returned to Bowling Green in 2021.
“He was always torn about leaving Bowling Green and his family and friends and tennis,” Wafer said. “It was really sad because he moved back in February and he died in July. He was really glad to be back home.”
Thompson’s bench features the words “Truth, Beauty, Love, Freedom,” a reference to the film “Moulin Rouge!” It’s also a reference to a Bohemian lifestyle where “you’re just all about love and inclusion and connection,” Wafer said.
It also bears a music note. Wafer said Thompson had a wonderful singing voice and that music “saved his life” in high school.
Wafer said she and Thompson came into each other’s lives at the perfect time, and that Thompson “gave of himself relentlessly.”
“It’s just really sad when people like that leave the planet, when they’re gone,” Wafer said. “He was a presence, that’s for sure … lots of energy, and he used that energy for good.”