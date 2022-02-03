The Barren River District Health Department said it will be transitioning away from conducting universal COVID-19 case investigations at this stage of the pandemic.
The move, which was announced this week, will end the practice of calling individuals who tested positive for the virus and asking them for information on their case and exposure.
BRDHD epidemiologist India Martinez said the decision followed guidance from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists, the National Association of County and City Health Officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
She said the move was made due to the omicron variant being less harmful than other variants, despite the region’s current critical COVID-19 incidence rate.
“This is coming from the federal level,” Martinez said. “In part, it’s because of the large number of asymptomatic and less serious cases that are now occurring. Many people are also testing themselves at home now. Additionally, people are infectious before they test positive or have symptoms.”
Universal case investigation and contact tracing were implemented by the BRDHD in spring of 2020 in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Martinez said the health department would now focus its efforts on other strategies to help prevent further spread of the virus. COVID-19 will be treated similar to other infections it monitors.
“We have refocused our teams to concentrate on congregate settings in case there is an outbreak so we can limit the chain of exposure,” she said.
Martinez said the health department will also use the added staff time to re-think how it provides information on the virus to the community on social media.
She said the hope is that it will boost vaccinations and increase outreach to high-risk populations.
“We also refocused our teams so we have more people on call to answer questions coming in,” Martinez said. “We are still here. The health department’s website still has a lot of resources if you tested positive.”
The health department can be reached at 270-781-8039, and investigators are prepared to offer assistance.
Martinez said if people suspect COVID-19 infection, they should seek testing, stay home to prevent transmission to others and rapidly notify close contacts of their exposure.
BRDHD’s website at www.barrenriverhealth.org also has a positive case and contact isolation calculator tool for people to calculate recommended isolation times when they test positive or have been exposed to a positive case.
