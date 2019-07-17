Weather Alert

...HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS EXPECTED THURSDAY INTO THE WEEKEND... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE HAS ISSUED AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING. * TEMPERATURE...HEAT INDICES RANGING FROM 100 TO AS HIGH AS 110 DEGREES WILL BE POSSIBLE EACH AFTERNOON FROM THURSDAY INTO SUNDAY, WITH THE HIGHEST HEAT INDICES WEST OF I-65. * IMPACTS...SEVERAL DAYS OF HEAT INDICES NEAR OR ABOVE 105 DEGREES COULD HAVE A CUMULATIVE IMPACT ON SOME INDIVIDUALS, ESPECIALLY THOSE WHO ENGAGE IN PROLONGED OUTDOOR WORK OR OTHER ACTIVITIES. ALSO, CAR INTERIORS CAN REACH LETHAL TEMPERATURES IN A MATTER OF MINUTES. NEVER LEAVE PETS, CHILDREN, OR THE ELDERLY UNATTENDED IN PARKED VEHICLES. THE EXTENDED PERIOD OF HIGH HEAT AND HUMIDITY CAN WORSEN THE EFFECTS OF HEAT STRESS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH MEANS THAT A PROLONGED PERIOD OF HOT TEMPERATURES IS EXPECTED. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS...STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM...STAY OUT OF THE SUN...AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. &&