No one has to tell William Moss that a number of southcentral Kentucky counties are now considered “red zone” counties based on their high daily numbers of COVID-19 cases.
He is seeing it every day.
Director of the emergency room at The Medical Center at Bowling Green, Moss will tell you that the rising number of COVID-19 cases being reported daily by Gov. Andy Beshear is hardly fake news.
“We were down to 10 or so people in the hospital with COVID-19,” Moss said in a phone interview. “We’re now up to 33 (on Wednesday), and we have a substantial number on ventilators.”
Across town, TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital is having a similar experience.
“Over the past few weeks, we have seen an increase in patients hospitalized with COVID-19,” Greenview marketing and communications specialist Andria McGregor said in an email. “Our hospital leaders are continually monitoring the situation closely and continue to plan by assessing resources, support and best practices from our HCA Healthcare colleagues, Warren County Coronavirus Work Group and health care partners in the region, to ensure we remain able to meet the needs of the community.”
At the Barren River District Health Department, which tracks COVID-19 cases in eight counties, the increase in local cases is taxing the department’s disease investigation team.
A news release Thursday from the BRDHD said: “Due to the high volume of positive cases, we have a delay in our ability to communicate with each individual case and their contacts.”
The BRDHD is urging those who test positive for the disease to stay home until they hear from the health department and to alert household members and other close contacts.
Despite the rising case numbers that have put 68 of Kentucky’s 120 counties (including Allen, Barren, Logan and Warren) in the “red zone” based on the past week’s average daily cases per 100,000 population, Moss said he and other local health care professionals have learned how to deal with the cases more effectively over the past seven months.
“By no means are we being over-run with cases,” Moss said. “We treat everybody as if they have it. If you act that way, you minimize the spread.”
In addition to taking such precautions as mask-wearing and use of other personal protective equipment, The Medical Center has developed some testing and treatment methods that Moss said are helping in the fight.
“We have two different rapid tests now that allow us to get results quickly so the infections won’t spread any further,” Moss said. “People come to us with symptoms, and we’re able to tell them in 15 to 30 minutes if they have it. Before, you might wait three days until the results came back. You can spread the disease to other people before you even know you have it.”
Those who do test positive are benefiting from some new treatments, Moss said.
He said use of the steroid dexamethasone is having a big impact on many patients.
“It doesn’t stop the disease, but it shortens it,” he said. “It can decrease the symptoms, and that can be critical. It can be the difference between life and death.”
The antiviral medication Remdesivir has been effective in reducing recovery times in COVID-19 patients, Moss said.
Despite such progress, Moss and other health care professionals said the precautions preached by Beshear since the pandemic was declared in March are still important.
“We still need to do the masking, hand-washing and social distancing,” Moss said. “I’m encouraged. I’m seeing good cooperation in the community.”
In a Thursday email reporting the latest COVID-19 numbers, the BRDHD urged that “we must continue to follow recommendations provided by the CDC, the state and Gov. Beshear. Practicing social distancing is the most important method for staying healthy.
“We urge residents to stay at home, and leave only for essential items such as groceries and medications. When possible, choose online ordering, delivery and curbside pickup services to obtain these items.”
Although the pandemic has worsened in recent weeks, Moss is hearing encouraging signs from pharmaceutical companies working on a vaccine.
“If you listen to the experts, it’s reasonable to think we’ll have a vaccine by the end of the year,” he said.
Like most of us, the ER doctor is anxious for the vaccine to be available.
“I can’t wait to go to a concert or to a full-fledged basketball game at Diddle Arena,” Moss said. “We will get there. It’s just going to take time.”
