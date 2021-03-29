The Barren River District Health Department will now administer COVID-19 vaccines for people at least 18 years old in all eight of its county clinics.
“Other vaccine locations opening up around the area has really allowed us to open up our own availability to other groups,” BRDHD Director Matt Hunt said. “In the beginning, we vaccinated those who had a higher chance of facing complications, and we vaccinated that crowd really well. Now we can focus on those who have been waiting.”
Hunt said the clinics will be primarily administer the Moderna vaccine until they receive more shipments of the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine.
To schedule an appointment online, visit https://www.yellowschedule.com/booking/brdhd__vaccine__site.
People can also access a link that is available on BRDHD’s website home page at barrenriverhealth.org.
If internet access isn’t available, appointments can be made by calling the health department at 270-781-8039 and then pressing option one.
“Hopefully this new development continues to slow the spread of the virus,” Hunt said. “So far we have administered 15,846 doses of vaccine to the public, and we will remain in this stage for the foreseeable future.”
Any resident in Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Simpson and Warren counties can schedule to receive their vaccine in the county of their choice when registering.
Due to vaccine supply, vaccine clinics will occur on specific days for each county. Once the appointments are full for April, the agency will schedule appointments again in mid-April for the month of May.
To view all regional vaccination sites in the area, visit https://govstatus.egov.com/kentucky-vaccine-map.
The Kentucky COVID-19 Hotline 800-722-5725 can also answer general COVID-19 vaccine questions.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.