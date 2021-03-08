The Barren River District Health Department is offering a new wave of free diabetes workshops. Beginning Saturday, the health department will offer virtual courses for residents of all eight counties in the Barren River District.
The workshops, called Healthy Living with Diabetes, will include self-management tips like taking medication and reducing health risks. Course topics include potential complications of diabetes, monitoring blood sugar, exercise, healthy eating and troubleshooting.
The courses, which will last about eight hours, were created to help people manage their diabetes, said Bethany Crask, population health specialist for diabetes at the Barren River District Health Department.
“The nature of diabetes is that there’s always something to learn,” Crask said.
Attendees for the courses are invited to sign up for just one course, which will provide a deeper understanding of how to self-manage diabetes. At the end of the course attendees set a goal, and a community health worker from the health department will follow up with each attendee in increments for the next four months, Crask said.
Crask herself will organize and teach the classes, which have received funding to continue for the next several years, she said.
“Diabetes is extremely prevalent in Kentucky,” Crask said. “About one-third of people in Kentucky have either diabetes or pre-diabetes. That’s a lot of people.”
Not only is it important to teach Kentuckians how to self-manage their diabetes, but there is also a need to educate patients on healthy habits, Crask said.
Heart disease often results from diabetes, Crask said. Heart disease is Kentucky’s leading cause of death, according to the CDC.
Healthy practices for people with diabetes like medication, exercise and healthy eating are expensive, which is why the health department has elected to make these courses free for all attendees, Crask said.
“There is such a need for people to feel empowered,” Crask said. “We want to teach people how to control their diabetes instead of letting their diabetes control them.”
Previously, the health department hosted diabetes education courses entirely in person in all eight counties, but the workshops will be virtual for the foreseeable future, Crask said.
Courses will be held once a month, and scheduling is open for the next three months. There are two dates left in March, as well as four dates each in April and May.
– To sign up for a class, call the Barren River Health Department at 270-781-8039 or email barbara.cruse@barrenriverhealth.org.
