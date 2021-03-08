Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky... Green River at Rochester affecting Butler, Ohio and Muhlenberg Counties. Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest information. If you are affected by these crests take any necessary actions. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps2/index. php?wfo=lmk Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. The next statement will be issued Monday morning. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon... The Flood Warning continues for the Green River at Woodbury. * Until Monday afternoon. * At 8:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 29.6 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 9.8 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, Several county roads flood near Woodbury. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 29.8 feet on 03/05/2020. &&